Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Fan Plasters Hoardings In Delhi, Calls For Public Protest

Ever since the news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death broke in June, many of his fans have demanded justice for him. Now, another self-proclaimed fan of Sushant Singh Rajput has come forward to demand a CBI inquiry. A fan by the name of Ravi Tiwari Bihari has plastered hoardings across Delhi on trees, at lamp posts, in gardens to call for a public protest in the name of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant Singh Rajput's case: A fan plasters hoardings

Sharing four pictures of such instance, he wrote a caption, which read, "I am already done #janandolan4SSR In DELHI Street. @amitmalviya @drsanjaymayukh (sic)." The post, shared on July 26, has grabbed the attention of more than 1.7k people and it has been re-shared by 1.3k Twitter users. Scroll down to take a look at the tweet of Sushant Singh Rajput's self-proclaimed fan demanding a public protest.

READ | #CBICrucialForSSR Trends Online As Fans Call For CBI Probe In Sushant Singh Rajput's Case

In the comments section of the post, a section of fans appreciated Ravi Tiwari Bihari while a few agreed with him. Among the 172 comments (and is still counting), fans demanded that the sinister behind the actor's untimely demise should be punished. Apart from these, the comments section was flooded with "We are with you" and "We need justice for SSR".

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Case: Aditya Chopra Questioned By Mumbai Police For 4 Hours

Sushant Singh Rajput's viscera report

Mumbai's Bandra police, who are investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's case, received the viscera report of the late actor on Monday. The report has ruled out any possibility of foul play involved in Sushant Singh Rajput's death. They haven't found any trace of any kind of poison.

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Case: Details Of YRF Contract Reveal New Information; Read Here

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. According to the police, the actor took his own life and was found hanging in his bedroom. So far, those who have recorded their statements with police in connection with Rajput's case include his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, filmmaker and Yash Raj Films (YRF) chairman Aditya Chopra and film critic Rajeev Masand. A week after actor Kangana Ranaut made sensational claims on Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said that Karan Johar's manager has been summoned, and the director himself will be summoned next if required.

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Case: Did The Late Actor Google His Name Before Committing Suicide?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.