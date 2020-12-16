Manushi Chhilar Twins With The Maldivian Ocean; Says 'I’ve Got The Good Kind Of Blues'

On December 15, 2020, Manushi Chhillar took to her Instagram handle and shared a stunning picture of herself. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a blue monokini. She can be seen enjoying the Maldivian sun as she flaunts her toned body. Manushi is currently enjoying her private time in the Maldives.

Manushi Chhilar enjoys the Maldivian sun

In the caption, Manushi wrote, “I’ve got the good kind of blues” with a blue heart. She further tagged Intercontinental Maamunagau Resort in the Maldives. In the picture, she kept her hair loose and completed her look with a pair of black sunglasses.

Many of her fans dropped heart-eyed face and fire emoticons on the post. Sukriti Kakar dropped several heart-eyed face emoticons. A fan wrote, “Sexy looks” with several fire emoticons. Another fan commented, “Gorgeous and beautiful sweetheart”. A user commented, “You look really hot and you must be a real reason for global warming up” with a laughing face emoticon. Another user called her ‘inspiration’ and penned, “Dear Manushi Ma’am, you are my inspiration. I have been a big fan of yours since the day you became Miss India World 2017. You are the best woman in my opinion” with red hearts.

This isn’t the first time that Miss World 2017 has won hearts with her stunning picture. In her other post shared on November 30, 2020, Manushi can be seen seated on a chair wearing a beautiful black and white striped outfit. Her hair is styled in loose beach waves and is kept loose. She wore subtle make-up and completed her look with a pair of blue shades. In the caption, she gave hints about her current vacation. She captioned the picture as, “Dreaming of a vacation”.

A fan commented, “Idk how a person can manage to be soo beautiful” with several hearts. Another one wrote, “You are absolutely Gorgeous Mam” with a red heart. A user simple called her ‘cutest’ and dropped heart-eyed face emoticons. While another one commented, “Perfect as usual” with starry-eyed face emoticon.

Manushi's debut movie is titled Prithviraj which is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The movie also features Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi Tanwar.

Image Source: Manushi Chhilar Instagram

