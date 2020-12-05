Daily Ent Recap Dec 5: Mathew Perry Launches Apparel Collection & Other Important News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Manish Malhotra's wishes to Mathew Perry's apparel collection, many celebrities made headlines on December 5. Read ahead to see an entertainment news recap.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Manish Malhotra's birthday

Several actors took to their Instagram to send birthday wishes to designed Manish Malhotra. Kapoor sister duo Kareena and Karishma also took to Instagram to share their best moments with Malhotra. Karishma shared a video compilation of the fun photos from their meetings.

Netflix Stream Fest

Netflix has announced that it is not going to cost its non-users anything for two days. Netflix stream Fest allows non-subscribers to watch unlimited content without paying for it. This comes as a treat for its non-users. The users will need to open the Netflix Stream Fest website and enter their email id and phone number to register.

Also read | How To Join Netflix Stream Fest? Guide To Netflix Stream Fest Registration

Mathew Perry's apparel collection

Mathew Perry has lent his support to help share the burden of the World Health Organisation to help them fight the COVID-19 pandemic. He has launched his own apparel collection for the same. His apparel collection is inspired by his iconic FRIENDS character Chandler Bing. In the caption, he wrote, 'What is this, a limited edition t-shirt for charity? For two weeks only, I'm releasing an apparel collection. Proceeds will support the World Health Organization's COVID 19 relief efforts. Link in bio. Banana not included'.

Also read | Matthew Perry Launches Apparel Collection To Raise Funds For COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Manushi Chhillar's airport look

Manushi Chhillar's airport look has created a stir on social media. In the video that has surfaced online, netizens are pointing out that she forgot to remove the tag of the top that she is wearing. In the video, she is in a rush to catch her flight but she still managed to interact with a few camera persons.

Also read | Manushi Chhillar Leaves Netizens In Splits As They Make An Observation In Her Airport Look

Priyanka Chopra Jonas drops trailer of 'We can Be Heroes'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas drops the trailer of her upcoming superhero movie We Can Be Heroes. The movie is the sequel of the much-awaited Sharkboy and Lavagirl film. The movie is directed by Robert Rodriguez. She plays the role of a villain in the movie.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Drops 'We Can Be Heroes' Trailer 'to Show You How To Be A Hero'; Watch

Image courtesy- @manishmalhotra05 and @mathewperry4 Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.