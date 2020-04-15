Manushi Chhillar And Two Former Miss Worlds To Spread Awareness About COVID-19 Pandemic

Amidst the growing worry of the novel coronavirus, many have pledged to support the people affected by the pandemic by raising awareness and also helping one another with whatever way they can. And seems like Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar (India) has also joined the bandwagon to help spread awareness about the coronavirus outbreak. Along with her, Miss World 2018 Vanessa Ponce (Mexico) and Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle (Puerto Rico) have also decided to come together and talk about the ongoing issue.

These three divas, who have contributed to improving the fields of education, discrimination, menstrual hygiene, etc., will speak about the need for the world to unite as one family to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing more details on this, Manushi Chhillar said, “At a time like this, whatever each one of us can do to raise as much awareness about COVID-19 in our respective countries and communities will be key to stop the virus in its tracks. I wanted to tell people that we are in this together and what is happening in India is also happening in the rest of the world.”

She also stated, “The pain we are witnessing with the loss of lives, the struggles, the hardships of Indians are similar to what is happening in every country of the world and the Miss Worlds from Mexico and Puerto Rico will speak on the same. We are one world and we can fight and heal collectively. That’s the intent of this exercise.”

Coronavirus has impacted all the major countries of the world as the virus has currently spread across continents. The three divas will be using social media as a platform to reach out and discuss the steps to be taken by their countries to fight this deadly virus. It is also said that they will highlight the individual work they are doing in association with their government to raise awareness on the coronavirus outbreak.

Manushi Chhillar has been roped in by the State Government of Haryana and also UNICEF India to raise as much awareness among the people of the state and India. The three former Miss World beauties will also go on to discuss the importance of mental health during this time and how to battle the stigma of COVID19 that has been set in the minds of people.

