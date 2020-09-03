Manushi Chhillar Celebrates 'National Nutrition Week', Shares Beach Workout Session Pics

The first week of September is celebrated as National Nutrition Week. Celebrating the healthy week, former Miss World Manushi Chhillar took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of her pictures working about on a beach. She hashtagged these pictures as "#NationalNutritionWeek". Take a look at Manushi Chhillar's photos.

Manushi Chhillar celebrates National Nutrition Week

In this Instagram photo, Manushi Chhillar can be seen spot running. She stunned in an orange hoodie sweatshirt paired with black gym tights. She sported the workout look with white sports shoes. She tied her hair in a ponytail. Here, Manushi flaunted her million-dollar smile as she enjoyed her beach workout session. Her caption simply read as, "Who said workouts can't be fun?"

In this picture, Manushi Chhillar can be seen stretching and relaxing, seems like she was done with her session. She has her eyes closed and a calm expression on her face. Manushi Chhillar wrote, "The sound of the waves is all the music I need!🎶 #NationalNutritionWeek".

Manushi Chhillar on eating healthy

Mansuhi Chhillar recently shared an Instagram video wherein she spoke about her journey of healthy eating habits. In this video, she revealed that she started cooking for herself in hostel. She says "When I went to college and I had to eat in the college mess, with time I realised that I was putting on unhealthy weight and at the same time I was losing it very fast as well, so it made me think that I need to take more efforts. I started to follow these recipes where I could incorporate what was being cooked in the mess as well as add my own ingredients to get all the energy and nutrients that I needed to function in the best possible manner because I was preparing for Miss India and at the same time I had to attend classes and study". Check out the entire video below.

Manushi Chhillar's caption read as -

There are a few things that I’m deeply passionate about and health and nutrition is definitely on top of that chart. Proper nutrition has manifold health benefits.

I intend to tell as many people as possible, about the positives one can unlock by eating right. So let's get to it. :)

#NationalNutritionWeek

