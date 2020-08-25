Vicky Kaushal And Manushi Chillar Follow Each On Insta, Add Fuel To Film Rumours

Vicky Kaushal and Manush Chillar will be soon sharing screen space for a YRF project. Even though YRF is yet to confirm this collaboration, Vicky and Manushi have already added fuel to this rumour. The two stars have already started following each other on social media.

Bollywood will soon receive a brand new on-screen pairing all thanks to YRF. According to a recent report by Indian Express, actors Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar will be soon working together. According to the report, this film will be produced under the YRF banner. Both Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar will be starring in a comedy film for the first time.

Even though Yash Raj Films is yet to confirm this project, the lead pair of the film has already dropped a major hint. Before the speculation about this comedy flick, Manushi Chillar and Vicky Kaushal did not follow each other on social media. But now, both the actors have started following each other on Instagram. This move seems to be a way of confirming their collaboration.

This comedy flick will mark Vicky Kaushal’s first stint with Yash Raj Films. Whereas, this untitled project marks Manush’s second collaboration with YRF. Manushi Chillar will be making her Bollywood debut with YRF’s ambitious project, Prithviraj. This period will showcase Manushi sharing screen space with actor Akshay Kumar.

Moving on, even though Manushi Chillar is yet to make her Bollywood, she already amassed a huge fan following for herself. All thanks to her winning the Miss World title in 2017. Seventeen years ago, actor Priyanka Chopra brought the crown home in 2017. Whereas, Vicky Kaushal marked his debut with the film Masaan.

But he rose to fame with his role as a paramilitary force officer in the film URI. His lead role in the film lead him to nag a National Award for acting and the film also won many other awards at the ceremony. After starring in URI, Vicky Kaushal starred in several other projects and will be next seen in the film Sardar Udham Singh.

