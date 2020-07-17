Unseen Pic Of The Day: Manushi Chhillar's Then & Now Photo Is Just Breathtaking; See Here

Recently, a major throwback picture of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar has surfaced on the internet. The picture was posted by one of her fans clubs on Instagram and it features a merge of her childhood picture with a recent one. Manushi Chhillar looks adorable in her before photograph.

Manushi Chhillar’s Unseen Picture

ALSO READ| Manushi Chhillar Showcases Stunning Painting Skills Through Detailed Artworks; See Pics

The photo that has been doing rounds on social media, sees adorable baby Manushi smiling. It appears as though she was playing with some kind of powder as she is entirely covered in it. Manushi has donned a baby frock. The other half of the picture sees young Manushi who is glaring at the camera wearing dramatic eye makeup & nude lips.

Meanwhile, previously she took to her Instagram handle and shared two pictures of herself from her childhood. The former Miss World shared this photo to completed the childhood challenged to support UNICEF’s initiative. The initiative was made to support children in their upcoming and giving them “safe, happy & healthy” childhood. Manushi while sharing the photograph also added that she was “blessed with a safe & healthy childhood”.

ALSO READ| Manushi Chhillar's Witty Request For Alexa Proves That Her Caption Game Is On Point

Along with it, she did not forget to mention how the outbreak of COVID-19 has increased the threat to children and it is deeply disturbing for her. Talking about the same she added that she is blessed to have a fortunate childhood. She realises that her upbringing has impacted and shaped her value system and perspective towards the world.

Not only that but it has also made her the person she is today. Reportedly, Chillar has also supported a previous UNICEF initiative to spread awareness on menstrual hygiene. Check out her Instagram post here:

ALSO READ| Manushi Chhillar Joins The Red Dot Challenge, Claims 'it's Time To Break The Silence'

Manushi Chhillar’s professional front

On the work front, Manushi will feature in her debut performance in Chandraparkash Dwivedi directed Prithviraj. The historical action drama movie is bankrolled under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The movie stars Akshay Kumar essaying the role of Prithviraj Chauhan, while Manushi is playing the role of his wife Samyukta. The movie is scheduled to release on the occasion of Diwali 2020. Fans are desperately waiting to watch the film.

ALSO READ| Manushi Chhillar Joins Messi & Other Celebs For A Global Campaign Against Coronavirus

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.