Manushi Chhillar To Star Opposite Vicky Kaushal In Her Second Film? Read Details

Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar. Reports from India Forum suggest that before the shooting for Manushi’s movie even reached its finish line, the emerging actor has already signed her second movie. The actor is rumoured to star opposite Vicky Kaushal in her second movie.

Also Read | Manushi Chhillar Joins The Red Dot Challenge, Claims 'it's Time To Break The Silence

Manushi Chhillar signs second movie opposite Vicky Kaushal?

Manushi Chhillar won the Miss World crown in 2017, which makes her the sixth Indian to win the Miss World pageant. She is ready to make her Bollywood debut, opposite Akshay Kumar in Chandra Prakash Dwivedi’s Prithviraj. The historical drama movie also casts Deependra Singh and Nikkita Chadha as the lead characters.

Recently, reports from Mid-Day suggest that Manushi Chhillar has been signed by Yash Raj Films for its upcoming comedy movie, where she will star opposite the National Award winner, Vicky Kaushal. The YRF movie will be Manushi Chhillar’s second project in the industry.

Also Read | Manushi Chhillar's Witty Request For Alexa Proves That Her Caption Game Is On Point

Reportedly, Manushi Chhillar was selected for Prithviraj in 2019 after the makers were impressed by her audition. In fact, it was the same audition tape that helped her bag the second Yash Raj movie too, that is most likely to be directed by the Dhoom 3 director, Vijay Krishna Acharya.

The decision to bring Manushi Chhillar on board was reportedly taken just last week as the head honcho, Aditya Chopra was confident about the fact that Manushi Chhillar’s pairing with Vicky Kaushal will definitely grab many eyeballs. Even though reports about her second movie have been making rounds, no official announcement is made by the makers as of now.

Also Read | Manushi Chhillar Showcases Stunning Painting Skills Through Detailed Artworks; See Pics

Manushi Chhillar-Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj is expected to release during Diwali 2020. The movie is a historical drama that casts Akshay Kumar playing the character of the fearless king, Prithviraj Chauhan. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, was last seen on the big screen in Bhoot: Part One- The Haunted Ship (2020).

The movie did well at the theatres as it reportedly earned ₹50 crores at the box-office. The actor will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh portraying the lead character. The movie is in its post-production stage but had been on a halt due to the global pandemic.

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Manushi Chhillar's Then & Now Photo Is Just Breathtaking; See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.