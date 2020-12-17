Manushi Chhillar Does 'solo Cruising' In Maldives, Fans Say 'killing It!'; See Pic

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar is currently vacationing in the Maldives. On December 16, Wednesday, the celebrity took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her cruising in the ocean of Maldives. Sharing the photo on social media, Manushi Chhillar wrote, "Solo cruising. #InterContinentalLife #InterContinentalMaldives". Take a look at Manushi Chhillar's pics.

Manushi Chhillar's Maldives trip

In this Instagram post, Manushi Chhillar is spotted sitting on a wave runner. This candid picture was clicked while the former Miss World was busy solo cruising in the ocean of Maldives. She looks stunning in her dark blue bikini suit. Her hair looks messy. Manushi Chhillar was spotted vacationing at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort. Check out Manushi Chhillar's Maldives trip pic.

Also Read | Manushi Chhillar goes on a 'Green Mission', asks for gardening tips for terrace

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Manushi Chhillar went gaga over her picture. More than 200k Instagram users liked Manushi Chhillar's pics. One of the users commented, "Go limitless!", while another added, "Out standing look". Another fan wrote in the comment section, "killin ittt". One of the fan comments read as " Beauty and The Sea Sorry For Cringey Comment But You Look Drop Dead Gorgeous". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image credits - Manushi Chhillar Instagram comment section

Also Read | Manushi Chhillar leaves netizens in splits as they make an observation in her airport look

Manushi Chhillar's vacation photos

On December 15, Manushi Chhillar had shared another glimpse of her trip to the Maldives. In this Instagram post, the actor posed standing on the edge of her room's net bed. She posted two pics. The star looks striking in her dark blue coloured swim suit. Here, Manushi Chhillar flaunted her wavy hairdo. She also sported black round tinted glasses.

Sharing her vacation picture on social media, Manushi Chhillar wrote in her caption, "I’ve got the good kind of blues ðŸ’™ @intercontinental_maldives #InterContinentalLife #InterContinentalMaldives". Several fans shared their response to the star's post. More than 500k Instagram users like Manushi Chhillar's pictures. Take a look at Manushi Chhillar's vacation photos.

Also Read | Manushi Chhillar speaks about her 'big film' debut three years after winning Miss World

Also Read | Manushi Chhillar 'travelling back & forth in time' for 'Prithviraj'; shares stunning pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.