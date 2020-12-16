Manushi Chhillar Goes On A 'Green Mission', Asks For Gardening Tips For Terrace

Miss World 2017 and Indian model Manushi Chhillar took to Instagram to share glimpses of the plants on her terrace. On December 16, 2020, Manushi Chhillar's Go Green Mission headed towards a kickstart as the model posted a picture of the saplings in little pots and talked about the idea of keeping a sustainable garden at home.

Lots of fans and followers reacted with positivity and encouragement for the model's efforts. Many of Manushi Chhillar's photos on Instagram have recently been clicked out in natural settings. Reportedly, she thinks the future of complex, modern society lies in environment-friendly living. Here is a glimpse of Manushi Chhillar's Go Green Mission.

Manushi Chhillar's Instagram Post

In her latest Instagram post, Manushi Chhillar is engrossed in the leaves of the money plant resting inside a white pot in front of her. She is setting the leaves with her fingers to avoid superposition between the leaves, which is necessary for plant growth. She is wearing a white tank top and ripped light-blue denim jeans.

She is sitting on a parapet beside which a row of shrubs is placed. Like most of Manushi Chhillar's photos, this one is also shot with a depth-of-field and the background is in perfect harmony with the model. She looks happy and excited about being occupied with her sustainable garden and calls herself a "beginner" as she asks for gardening tips on her caption. She added the hashtag '#OnAGreenMission' to emphasize her goals.

Reactions to Manushi Chhillar's Post

The model got a lot of appreciation and heartwarming comments on her post. One of the fans posted an affectionate comment, asking her to treat the plants like her children, and that would be enough to learn about gardening. Many comments were asking her to not overwater the plants as water-logging affects the plant growth to a very large extent. Most fans were just mesmerized with how pleasantly warm the picture looked and appreciated the aesthetics. They asked her to go about the gardening with a happy mind and a positive attitude, to keep herself engaged in the gardening process.

As a Bollywood debutante, Manushi Chhillar is involved in the filming of her upcoming movie Prithviraj. According to Filmibeat, the model will play the female lead as Sanyogita in the movie. Prithviraj is scheduled to be released on August 15, 2021.

