Manushi Chillar Posts Throwback Photo, Fans Call Her 'smile Full Of Sunshine'

Manushi Chillar won the Miss World title in 2017 and is quite active on social media. Recently, she took to her official Instagram handle to post a throwback picture that set the internet on fire. Fans have commented on her picture, calling her ‘smile full of sunshine’. Read ahead to know more-

Manushi Chillar’s throwback picture makes fans call her ‘smile full of sunshine’

Manushi Chillar recently posted a throwback picture of herself. In the picture, Manushi is seen standing inside a red phone booth, holding a telephone on to her ear with one hand and the door of the booth open with the other. She has worn a white coloured sleeveless dress in the photograph. She has given her wavy hair a side partition and left them open, giving them a messy look. Manushi has opted for red lips, and her caption reads, “The time machine 📞 #VintageSoul #TB”.

Fans went gaga over her picture and spammed it with messages. The picture received over one lakh likes. Fans adored her picture and even called her a "dream girl" and her smile "full of sunshine".

Manushi keeps sharing pictures from her photoshoots. Check them out here:

On the work front

Manushi Chillar will make her Bollywood debut with Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s Prithviraj. The movie is a historical action drama, that casts Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

