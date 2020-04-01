Manushi Chhillar Shares Happy Video Call Picture With Fam As She Misses Them Amid Lockdown

Manushi Chhillar recently updated her fans on how her social distancing has been. She recently posted a screenshot of the video call that she had with her family. She mentioned with the picture how her entire family is spread out in different cities.

Manushi Chhillar’s family video call

People around the world have been practising the social distancing measure in order to curb the spread of COVID 19. One of the many celebrities to take up this measure has been Miss World title winner of 2017, Manushi Chhillar. She recently put up a screenshot of herself having a video chat with her family members who are spread across various cities. She could be seen sharing the screen with her father, Mitra Basu Chhillar, while mother, Neelam Chhillar and her sister could be seen in the three-part screen.

Her mother was also with her brother. In the caption for the picture, Manushi Chhillar has mentioned how the only way to connect with her family, at the moment, is through the video call. She has added how she is looking forward to meeting her family soon. Towards the end of the caption, Manushi Chhillar has mentioned how she misses all of them. Have a look at the picture put up on Manushi Chhillar’s Instagram here.

Manushi Chhillar’s advice for her followers

Manushi Chhillar recently put up a post on Instagram where she was seen advising her fans to stay home and practice social distancing. She mentioned the importance of the measure and how it will help people maintain their health amidst the Coronavirus crisis. She has also mentioned in the caption for the post how everyone must self-isolate in the fight against COVID 19. Have a look at the video put up by Manushi Chhillar here.

