The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Manushi Chhillar Shares Happy Video Call Picture With Fam As She Misses Them Amid Lockdown

Bollywood News

Manushi Chhillar's happy video call picture with family as she expresses her love for them amidst the Coronavirus crisis. Have a look at the post here.

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar recently updated her fans on how her social distancing has been. She recently posted a screenshot of the video call that she had with her family. She mentioned with the picture how her entire family is spread out in different cities.

Manushi Chhillar’s family video call

People around the world have been practising the social distancing measure in order to curb the spread of COVID 19. One of the many celebrities to take up this measure has been Miss World title winner of 2017, Manushi Chhillar. She recently put up a screenshot of herself having a video chat with her family members who are spread across various cities. She could be seen sharing the screen with her father, Mitra Basu Chhillar, while mother, Neelam Chhillar and her sister could be seen in the three-part screen.

Her mother was also with her brother. In the caption for the picture, Manushi Chhillar has mentioned how the only way to connect with her family, at the moment, is through the video call. She has added how she is looking forward to meeting her family soon. Towards the end of the caption, Manushi Chhillar has mentioned how she misses all of them. Have a look at the picture put up on Manushi Chhillar’s Instagram here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on

Read Manushi Chhillar Opens Up About Playing The Role Of Sanyogita In 'Prithviraj

Also read Manushi Chhillar Posts A Sun-kissed Pic; Fans Ask Her To Stay Home Amid Lockdown

Manushi Chhillar’s advice for her followers

Manushi Chhillar recently put up a post on Instagram where she was seen advising her fans to stay home and practice social distancing. She mentioned the importance of the measure and how it will help people maintain their health amidst the Coronavirus crisis. She has also mentioned in the caption for the post how everyone must self-isolate in the fight against COVID 19. Have a look at the video put up by Manushi Chhillar here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on

Image Courtesy: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

Read Manushi Chhillar Urges Fan To Stay Home With A Video | Take A Look

Also read Manushi Chhillar Cooks A Meal For Her Dad As Mom Is On Medical Duty Amid COVIS-19 Crisis

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Nizamuddin
HANSAL MEHTA QUESTIONS BJP GOVT
COVID-19
SATYA NADELLA’S WIFE DONATES ₹ 4 CR
PM CARES
JAITLEY'S SON DONATES TO PM-CARES
Rohit Sharma
NETIZENS HAIL ROHIT SHARMA
Shahid Khaqan
ABBASI SLAMS IMRAN KHAN
Tigress
TIGRESS ST-10 GIVES BIRTH TO CUB