Manushi Chhillar's Net Worth Is THIS Much As She Gears Up For Her Bollywood Debut

Manushi Chhillar won the title of Miss World in the year 2017 and is all set to make her mark in Bollywood. She will be seen in the movie Prithviraj with Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The period drama is based on Prithviraj Chauhan, the warrior king from the 10th century. Here is Manushi Chhillar's net worth as the diva is gearing for her Bollywood debut.

Manushi Chhillar’s net worth

Manushi Chhillar was born on May 14, 1997, in Haryana, India to doctor parents. Manushi Chhillar is a successful model and will be seen making her debut in Prithviraj soon. She will be seen playing the role of Princess Samyukta in Prithviraj. Manushi Chhillar’s net worth is approximately around $2.5 Million. She is a successful model, actor and winner of Miss World title in 2017. Till now, she has endorsed some of the famous brands like Club Factory and Malabar Gold Diamonds. Manushi Chhillar’s income is mostly from modelling and brand endorsements.

Manushi started her career with FBB Campus Princess in 2016 where she was one of the finalists. After that, she won the title of FBB Femina Miss India Haryana in April 2017. After that, she represented her state Haryana in Femina Miss India pageant and was crowned as Femina Miss India in the finals that were held in June 2017. After her win, she earned the spot to represent India at the Miss World competition in 2017 which she went on to win.

About her debut film, Prithviraj

Her debut film Prithviraj is expected to release later this year. The film is being directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and is being produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The film is based on the heroics and life of the fearless Rajput king, Prithviraj Chauhan and the princess of Kannauj, Samyukta.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

