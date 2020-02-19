Manushi Chhillar Calls Kuchipudi Training A Blessing While Filming 'Prithviraj' Song; Read

Manushi Chhillar, who won the title of Miss World in the year 2017, is all set to debut in Bollywood with her first titled Prithviraj, opposite Akshay Kumar. She is known for her witty interviews and social media presence. The model recently shared the experience of shooting for her first song in Bollywood. Manushi revealed how her guru's teachings proved to be helpful while filming her first song in Prithviraj.

Manushi Chhillar expresses how Kuchipudi training was of great help to her

While interacting with news daily, Manushi Chhillar revealed how her classical dance lessons helped her during the shoot of Prithviraj song. Manushi, who has reportedly been trained in Kuchipudi under legendary dancers Raja and Radha Reddy, also expressed that all her learning came back to her while filming the song.

Speaking about her confidence, she said that she felt content when her directors and choreographers were happy with her performance.

In the same interaction, she revealed that she was overwhelmed by seeing the scale of the song, but during the rehearsals, she slowly got the right flow. Further thanking her 'gurus', Manushi added that it was their hard work that made her thoroughly enjoy shooting for the song.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar and Sanjay Dutt in the leading roles will trace the story of the life of the fearless king Prithviraj Chauhan. While Akshay Kumar will be seen portraying the character of the king in the movie, Manushi Chhillar will be seen as his love-interest, Rani Sanyogita.

Helmed by Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, the movie will reportedly also star Sonu Sood, Manoj Joshi and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

