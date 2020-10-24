Bizarre Song On 'papadum' Leaves Netizens In Splits; Tweeple Say 'can't Stop Watching'

International Keynote TEDx Speaker, Pran Patel shared a hilarious video on his Twitter account in which a group of people are singing a song which is based on an Indian snack called ‘Papadum’. The group includes all foreigners and just one Indian woman and as per the netizens, she is thinking, ‘What fresh hell is this?’. The uploader of the video has also used the same caption as he wrote, “What fresh hell is this?”, while the singers continue to recite the same word in a musical tone.

'Papadum' song goes viral

The 1 minute 25 seconds short video begins with a man saying ‘Papadum, Papadum, Papadum’, while he is constantly swinging from one side to another. Along with him, we can see an Indian woman with an Indian attire doing the same. As the video progresses, three more people join them, all of them foreigners. All of them can be seen holding ‘papads’ in their hand. The video ends with all the people in the song coming in the same frame, as they have eaten half of their papad.

What fresh hell is this? pic.twitter.com/hGy8ytrtcA — Pran Patel (@MrPranPatel) October 22, 2020

Uploaded on October 22, the video has left the netizens baffled. Few netizens are cracking hilarious jokes while others are busy trolling the video. "I am an Indian, to be specific, a Malayalee - the land where the word Pappadam comes from and I don't think it is cultural appropriation at all. People need to chill the F down and worry why on Earth is she smiling like that, instead!", wrote a Twitter user. Another person commented, "It looks like the cast of a kiddie show from the 1960s being “educational” with the help of the Indian guest star... I vaguely remember seeing something similar, but with Mexican mariachi music, when I was little. Same white-folks-in-ethnic-costume-with-weird-grins dancing...".

I’ll be using this in an upcoming workshop pic.twitter.com/MvbDPSPr98 — Ken Shelton (@k_shelton) October 23, 2020

She’s thinking the same thing! “What fresh hell is this?” pic.twitter.com/2c51dKFc3V — 𝕀𝕣𝕒𝕞 𝕂𝕙𝕒𝕟🇨🇦 (@teachermrskhan) October 23, 2020

I can’t stop watching this. https://t.co/yLtS2qqqyH — Adiba Haq (@AdibaHaq1) October 23, 2020

Why did I watch the whole thing?! https://t.co/tnwYeddvc2 — Nim Ajji (@vayyaari) October 23, 2020

I lost my will to eat papad after this! https://t.co/FoJxQaIPrZ — R (@squintygate) October 23, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/@MrPranPatel)

