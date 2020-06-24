Manushi Chhillar's Witty Request For Alexa Proves That Her Caption Game Is On Point

Manushi Chhillar recently uploaded a fitness picture with a quirky caption and the internet cannot seem to get enough of it. She can be seen asking Alexa to help her with her fitness routine as it requires a lot of help. The post has been receiving a lot of love from the audience as they can be seen talking about the picture that brings out her natural beauty and is combined with a witty caption.

Manushi Chhillar needs help with her fitness routine

Indian actor and model Manushi Chhillar has lately been keeping her followers entertained by posting various fitness pictures and videos. The much-loved model recently posted a picture of herself on her official Instagram handle, where she could be seen posing in the middle of her fitness session. In the picture posted, Manushi Chhillar can be seen sitting on a yoga mat with her feet crossed and both hands by either side, supporting the weight of her body. Manushi Chhillar can be seen looking back at the camera while she is dressed in a pair of black yoga pants and a black sports bra. Her hair has been neatly tied up into a high pony so that her fitness routine can be carried out in peace.

The picture is being loved by the viewers as natural beauty is being presented to the audience, through it. In the caption for the post, Manushi Chhillar has mentioned that the picture was taken in the middle of reps or repetitions. She has also quirkily mentioned in a pair of brackets that she would like Alexa to finish her exercise set so that she can rest for a while. Have a look at the picture posted on Manushi Chhillar’s Instagram here.

Manushi Chhillar’s International Yoga Day post

Manushi Chhillar recently took to Instagram to post a picture of herself doing yoga as a part of celebrating International Yoga Day. In the picture posted, she can be seen doing a split on a yoga mat while one of her legs is folded inside for support. Her hands are held up and joined in a ‘namaste’ pose. In the caption for the picture, she has wished her fans on the special day while also giving the picture credits to her father. As one of her legs is not visible in the picture, fans can be seen joking about it in the comments section. Have a look at the picture here.

