Manushi Chillar Shares A #ChildhoodChallenge Photo To Support UNICEF's Initiative

Actor Manushi Chillar recently shared throwback photos from her childhood. It was shared in support of UNICEF's 'life-saving support' to vulnerable children. She has been a vocal supporter of UNICEF's initiative towards child development. Read on to know more details about the story:

Manushi Chillar shares photo for #ChildhoodChallenge

Manushi Chhillar took to her official social media handle and shared two photos from her childhood on Saturday, June 27, 2020. The former Miss World shared this photo as a Childhood Challenge to support UNICEF’s initiative to support children in their upbringing and to give them a “safe, healthy and happy” childhood. She also talked about how she was “blessed with a safe and healthy'' childhood.

Chillar mentioned that the COVID-19 pandemic is increasing the threat to these children and that it “deeply disturbs” her. Elaborating on it further, she said, “I have been blessed and fortunate enough to have had a safe, healthy and happy childhood. Today I realise the importance of my upbringing that has impacted and shaped my value system, my perspective towards the world and people, and has also made me the person that I am today''.

The Miss World 2017 further added, “…it’s deeply disturbing to know how many children in my country don’t get the childhood that they deserve. The current pandemic is only increasing the threat for them when they are at such an impressionable age.” Chillar has previously talked about UNICEF’s efforts towards supporting children in her interviews.

Reportedly, Chillar has also supported a previous UNICEF initiative to spread awareness on menstrual hygiene. Talking about the current initiative, she said, “…we can together make a difference. UNICEF is providing urgent and lifesaving support to vulnerable children. I’m supporting them and you can too.” She further urged her fans and followers to “support the Childhood Challenge initiative by sharing their happiest childhood memory and donate to UNICEF India the amount equal to the year you were born in.”

Chillar is all set to make her debut in the upcoming film titled Prithviraj. It will feature Akshay Kumar in the role of Prithviraj Chauhan, while Chillar will be sharing the big screen with him in the role of Sanyogita. It is a historical action drama that is helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Fans of the former Miss India are eagerly waiting for the film's release.

