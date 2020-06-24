Unseen Pic Of The Day: Manushi Chillar's Then And Now Pic Will Leave You Shell-shocked

Recently, a major transformation picture of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar has been making rounds on the internet. One of her fans shared this picture of the model where one can notice the changes in her. Manushi Chhillar looks unrecognisable in her 'before' pic.

In the before picture, the model can be seen all smiles in her 'doctor' avatar. Yes, before winning the Miss World title, Chhillar was a medical student. She can be seen wearing a green surgery suit along with safety equipment.

In the 'after' picture, Manushi can be seen in her winning the Miss World avatar. In this pic, the upcoming actor can be seen striking a stunning pose as she dons the gorgeous gown, the Miss World sash and the winning crown. Check out the picture below.

(Image courtesy: Pageant Moments Instagram)

Apart from this picture, Manushi Chhillar herself has been sharing several pictures on her Instagram. She has been updating fans on how she spends her day at home during the lockdown. The model recently shared a stunning throwback picture where she looked glamourous as always. She can be seen sporting a black sports bra, black leggings and a black zipper. She also completed the look with a black cap and opted for minimal makeup. Take a look.

On the work front

After her success, Manushi appeared in a few ads, one of them was with actor Ranveer Singh. Miss World 2017 winner is all set to make her Bollywood debut in the upcoming film Prithviraj. Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film is based on the brave warrior Prithviraj Chauhan. The film features superstar Akshay Kumar playing the role of King Prithviraj Chauhan, and Manushi Chhillar will play the role of Sanyogita, the love of the life of the kings.

Akshay Kumar had shared pictures on his social media handle during the shoot of the film. The movie is being bankrolled under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Prithviraj is slated to release in Diwali 2020, but as reported, the film might get pushed to a further release date due to the ongoing situation. No official statements of the same have been given by the makers or cast of the film.

