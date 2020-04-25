Manushi Chhillar Urges State Governments To give Free Sanitary Pads To Underprivileged

The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic put the majority of the world under lockdown. The local governments are making efforts to stop the spread of the virus. This has affected the entertainment industry too. After the COVID-19 lockdown, the people have been pushed indoors around the country.

Many popular celebrities are trying to keep their audience entertained and are urging them to stay home so that it can help to stop the spread of the virus. Recently, Manushi Chhillar was seen talking to a news portal where she urged state governments to give sanitary napkins as essentials to poor people during the lockdown. Here is what she had to say.

Manushi Chhillar urges state government to give sanitary napkins

While speaking to the portal, Manushi Chhillar expressed her gratitude to the Government of India as they have listed sanitary pads as an essential commodity during COVID-19 crisis. She also added that the government should focus on women who belong to the economically handicapped strata who need the pads free of cost. Manushi further urged state governments to look into distributing of sanitary pads along with daily ration to the underprivileged.

She also added that there is a shortage of funds among daily wage earners. This leads the family to spend money on food and not on hygiene products. She then added that this will increase health hazards for millions of women in India as sanitary pads will not be a priority for the families anymore.

Manushi also backs a non-profit programme but the name Project Shakti. It is a program that joins hands with local women all over India to empower them and help them make a living by educating them on how to make biodegradable sanitary pads. She also works on raising awareness of menstrual hygiene among women in their local communities. Her organization is also ensuring that pads are distributed free of cost.

