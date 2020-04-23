Manushi Chhillar Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous As She Enjoys Her 'palat' Moment For A Picture

Manushi Chhillar was widely loved and appreciated when she won the title of Miss World in 2017. The model is all set to enter the field of entertainment with her debut movie Prithviraj alongside Akshay Kumar. Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Manushi Chhillar has been entertaining her fans by posting several pictures and videos from her photoshoots. Recently, the model posted a picture and it has ‘Main Tera Hero’ twist to it.

Manushi Chhillar posted a picture of herself as she strikes a pose by turning her head and looking straight towards the camera. Manushi Chhillar looks all glammed up in a yellow outfit. The actor’s makeup makes her look even more gorgeous as she sports black smokey eye look balanced with a nude lip colour. Manushi’s look is completed with black hoops and a messy ponytail. The interesting thing about her picture was the caption of her post, that was, “Palat 😬 #TB #ShootDays”

Manushi Chhillar's Instagram makes it more evident for her fans that the actor could possibly sport every look flawlessly. Be it monochrome portraits or a semi-formal outfit, she looks gorgeous in every outfit. The actor has also shared a picture collage of her family where she informed her fans that amid coronavirus lockdown, her family is not able to be together and they are connecting through video calls. In the picture, she is seen sitting with her dad and interacting with her sister and her brother and mom through a video chat. The post was posted with a beautiful caption, "Since everyone is in different cities the only way to connect is through video calling. Looking forward to the whole family being together again! Miss you guys ❤️".

