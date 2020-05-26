Manushi Chillar Confesses Her 'long Distance Relationship'; Says 'Meet Me Soon'

It seems like Manushi Chillar has been missing those long vacations and chilling amid nationwide lockdown. The actor recently posted a video on her social media handle where she shared her version of ‘long-distance relationship’. Check out the post here.

Manushi Chillar shared an Instagram story where she posted a video of a commercial she shot in Seychelles. In this commercial, she is seen exploring the beaches of Seychelles and having fun on the boat sitting and exploring around. The actor while reminiscing the good old days posted the story with a note, "In a long-distance relationship. Meet me soon?" Manushi Chillar looks gorgeous as she is seen sitting in a floral dress with a frontal slit and completed her look with sunglasses.

Also Read| Manushi Chillar's Net Worth as she battles COVID-19 stigma along-with other Miss Worlds

Recently, Manushi Chillar celebrated her 'quarantine birthday'. The actor turned 23 on May 14, 2020. In a media interaction, Manushi Chillar said that it is a reflective birthday for her. The actor added that all that she thought she knew about the world has changed and she has had time to think about this a lot and discuss it with her family and friends. So, it’s a very quiet birthday for her as celebrations are the last thing on her mind right now given the pain, loss, and suffering she has been witnessing, she added.

Also Read| Manushi Chillar makes a visit to her school virtually; shares her experience

Manushi Chillar has also joined hands with other Miss Worlds in an initiative to raise awareness about coronavirus and discuss how to battle the stigma of infection that is on the rise. Along with her, Miss World 2018 Vanessa Ponce (Mexico) and Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle (Puerto Rico) have also decided to come together and talk about the ongoing issue. The three former Miss World beauties will discuss the importance of mental health during this time and how to battle the stigma of COVID-19 that has been set in the minds of people.

Also Read| Manushi Chillar positive about Bollywood bouncing back after COVID-19 lockdown

Manushi Chillar won Miss World in 2017 and brought the coveted crown back to India 17 years after Priyanka Chopra bagged it. In every media interaction, Manushi Chillar has expressed her heartful gratitude for the opportunities that have come on her way. On the professional front, Manushi will be making her big Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in the movie Prithviraj that has been produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The film is based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a Rajput king from the Chahamana dynasty, and the Princess of Kannauj, Samyukta.

Also Read| Manushi Chillar posts throwback photo, fans call her 'smile full of sunshine'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.