Manushi Chhillar Joins The Red Dot Challenge, Claims 'it's Time To Break The Silence'

Manushi Chhilar, actor-model, is the latest to join the Red Dot challenge that seems to have taken over the celebrities in the film industry, including actors Diana Penty, Aditi Rao Hydari, Dia Mirza and others. Thursday, May 28 marked the National Menstrual Hygiene Day and Manushi has commemorated the day by talking about the importance of right information that young girls need to have about their bodies.

Sharing a picture of herself with a red dot on the palms of her hand, Chhillar captioned the post by calling for participation and claiming that 'it's time to break the silence".

Have a look:

Every young girl has the right to accurate information about her body. Without the right information, girls often don’t know how to safely manage their period. It’s time to break the silence. I am calling all girls, boys, women and men to take the #RedDotChallenge with me. pic.twitter.com/RmMdetfxd1 — Manushi Chhillar (@ManushiChhillar) May 28, 2020

Read | Manushi Chillar makes a visit to her school virtually; shares her experience

The initiative was started by UNESCO India with the help of a challenge where women posted pictures with a red dot drawn on their palms. Many celebrities from the film industry have taken part in this challenge and shown their support for the initiative which calls out period shaming.

Read | Manushi Chillar posts throwback photo, fans call her 'smile full of sunshine'

Manushi's initiative to fight COVID-19

Manushi Chhillar has joined hands with other Miss Worlds in an initiative to raise awareness about coronavirus and discuss how to battle the stigma of infection that is on the rise. Along with her, Miss World 2018 Vanessa Ponce (Mexico) and Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle (Puerto Rico) have also decided to come together and talk about the ongoing issue. The three former Miss World beauties will discuss the importance of mental health during this time and how to battle the stigma of COVID-19 that has been set in the minds of people.

Read | Manushi Chillar turns 23, says, 'it is a reflective birthday for me'

Manushi Chhillar has also been roped in by the State Government of Haryana and UNICEF India to raise much-needed awareness among the people of the state. Sharing more details on this, Manushi Chhillar said, “At a time like this, whatever each one of us can do to raise as much awareness about COVID-19 in our respective countries and communities, will be key to stop the virus in its tracks. I wanted to tell people that we are in this together and what is happening in India is also happening in the rest of the world.”

Read | Manushi Chillar confesses her 'long distance relationship'; says 'Meet me soon'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.