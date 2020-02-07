'I'm Overwhelmed': Manushi Chillar On Shooting Her First Song For 'Prithviraj'

Manushi Chillar, who won the title of Miss World in the year 2017, is arguably one of the most promising newcomers of the year 2021. The former Miss World is now stepping into the world of cinema, as the actor has bagged a role opposite Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj. Manushi Chillar, who is known for her witty interviews and social media presence, recently shared the experience of shooting for her first Bollywood song. Here are the details.

Manushi Chillar was 'overwhelmed' as she shot for her first song in Prithviraj

In conversation with a leading daily, Manushi Chillar spoke about her first film, Prithviraj and the kind of cinemas being made in Bollywood. Speaking about her experience shooting for her first Bollywood song, Manushi Chillar revealed that she loved the experience and it will be memorable for her. Adding to the same, Manushi revealed that she was also overwhelmed, as it was her first song ever in Bollywood and wished to do justice to the song and the film.

Speaking about her experience of working in films, Manushi Chillar revealed that the song had come as a rescue to her, as the actor was quite tired from the grueling and intense shooting schedule. Manushi remarked that she never thought of becoming a mainstream Bollywood heroine and is currently exploring all the aspects of being a film heroine.

Prithviraj

Starring Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar and Sanjay Dutt in the leading roles, Prithviraj follows the life of the fearless king Prithviraj Chauhan. While Akshay Kumar will be seen portraying the character of the king in the movie, Manushi Chillar will be seen as his love-interest, Rani Sanyogita.

