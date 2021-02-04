Manvi Gagroo Confesses She Never Liked Her Smile, Reveals She 'loves' It Now

Maanvi Gagroo took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, February 3, to share a picture with an ear to ear grin on her face. Ironically, in her caption, the actor confessed how she didn’t like her smile and wanted to get it corrected, but how her friend who is also her dentist refused to do it and eventually made her realise how unique her smile is.

Maanvi Gagroo shares how she wanted to get her ‘smile’ corrected

Maanvi Gagroo rose to fame after starring in several web shows. From being Rani-saa Chanchal in Tripling to the stand-up comedian and the baby of her girl-gang Siddhi Patel in Four More Shots Please!, she is often seen flaunting her bright "gummy" smile on screen. However, Gagroo took to her Instagram account Wednesday and mentioned how she wasn’t confident about her smile and wanted to get it corrected, but her friend and dentist Mihir convinced her for the opposite. She added that she is grateful to him.

Maanvi shared a picture of her flashing her big bright smile and in a long post, she talked about her journey from not liking her smile to falling in love with it. In the heartfelt note, she thanked her friend who refused to do a smile correcting procedure and told her how it was her trademark and different from everyone else. She also shared how her smile is one of the most complimented features that she has.

Maanvi wrote, “I remember going to my friend Mihir when he opened his new dental clinic for a cap/vineer replacement. In the process I enquired about 'smile correction' coz believe it or not, I'd always disliked my smile. I asked him if he could make it less gummy or do some sort of an orthodontic procedure to reduce my gums. He downright refused. Not that he couldn't do it…But he insisted that my 'gummy' smile was my trademark, my uniqueness. That my 'corrected' smile would look like everybody else's… I tried to convince him. He ended up convincing me…Today, people compliment me on my smile. Today, when I look in the mirror or at a picture of mine, I can't help but love my smile too. So thank you, Mihir @mihirmehra for reminding me that beauty runs deeper than enamel or gingiva, that uniqueness trumps assembly line caricatures. Thank you for reminding me to own my smile, just as unapologetically & wholeheartedly as I own my personality”.

Her post is being loved by friends and fans alike, who can’t stop appreciating her smile and how beautiful it is. Take a look at the comments from her fans and followers here.

