Maanvi Gagroo Speaks On 'Four More Shots Please' Success And Breaking Stereotypes

Actor Maanvi Gagroo returns as Sidhi in the third season of the popular web series Four More Shots Please. The show Four More Shots Please showcases the life of four independent women who live on their own terms, Although both seasons were declared a success, the show drew criticism, too, from certain sections who alleged that it showcased independent women in a different light. Four More Shots Please cast also has actors Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari and VJ Bani.

Maanvi Gagroo opens up about Four More Shots Please

Speaking about the on-screen character on the show, Maanvi Gagroo said that the success of the story happened because a huge section of the audience felt represented on screen. The actor said that till now, the character she played in the series was not seen earlier, but that does not mean they do not exist in real life. She added that her character and some scenes on the show were slightly dramatised, but there are women who drink, party and make their own money, living life on their terms. Maanvi believes showcasing such characters on screen has been a big break in stereotypes.

She added that certain sections of people who always have a problem that way will call it feminism or feminazi, which clearly shows that they don't know the meaning of these words. Feminism means equality for both the sexes and by that logic, every the show is feminist because they show equality, she said, adding that she does not care about the small percentage of people who criticised the show. Reflecting on the medium of the show's release, Maanvi Gagroo agreed that OTT entertains a young audience that doesn't have much to entertain themselves with.

She said that the OTT platform is a young platform and has come up because there was a need for a platform like this. She said that the age group between 15 to 35 wants to watch stories about people like them and they are watching international shows. Speaking about the need for stories on contemporary India, Maanvi said that this is how the youth of India thinks now. In general, OTT is a young platform, and Four More Shots even more so. It's a relevant show because the topics this show touches upon are what we are now talking about openly, she added.

