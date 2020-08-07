Nia Sharma Vs Maanvi Gagroo, Whose Blue Umbrella Skirt Would You Prefer? Pics Inside

Nia Sharma and Maanvi Gagroo are two actors who are widely loved for their digital and TV appearances. They have not only impressed the fashion police but also won fans' hearts with their chic clothing choices. In the past, these celebs were stopped in similar umbrella skirt. Check out who styled the skirt better, Nia Sharma or Maanvi Gagroo.

Nia Sharma

In the recent past, Nia Sharma shared an Instagram post where she was spotted donning a blue umbrella skirt. The Ek Haazaron Me Meri Behna Hai actor sported the chic skirt with a black crop top. Her top had full sleeves design. The blue skirt was also attached with a black thick belt.

For glam, Nia Sharma opted for a nude makeup look and a pale nude lip colour. She kept her straight hair open. Nia Sharma accessorised her look with a huge black shield sunglasses. She captioned her post as, "Straight AF!". Check out Nia Sharma's photos donning the blue skirt.

Maanvi Gagroo

Maanvi Gagroo wore this outfit during one of the episodes of Four More Shots Please!. In this Instagram post, she can be seen wearing a blue floral top. The blouse is tucked in a flare blue umbrella skirt. Maanvi Gagroo also went for a thick V-shaped black belt.

For makeup, Maanvi Gagroo kept it simple with the minimal makeup look. She sported a blue bow hairband that matched her skirt. Maanvi Gagroo can also be seen wearing a pair of sandal heels. Take a look at the actor's photos wearing the umbrella skirt.

On the social media front, Nia Sharma has more than 4 million followers on Instagram. And Maanvi Gagroo has 472k followers. On the work front, Nia was last seen as Naagin in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4, while Maanvi Gagroo was featured in Four More Shots Please! Season 2.

Nia Sharma also was a part of Jamai 2.0. The digital series also stars Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur. Jamai 2.0 is a romantic thriller web series that is the digital sequel of Jamai Raja which streams on ZEE5. It was produced by actor Akshay Kumar and co-produced by Ashvini Yardi and Meenakshi Sagar.

