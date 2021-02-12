Sunny Leone Celebrates 'little Nuggets' Asher & Noah's 3rd B'day; Says 'Beyond Blessed'

On February 11, 2021, Sunny Leone took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures featuring herself along with her family and friends. The pictures were taken on the occasion of her twin sons - Asher Singh and Noah Singh Weber’s third birthday bash on Thursday. In the pictures, Sunny’s co-host Rannvijay Singha from MTV’s dating reality show Splitsvilla can also be spotted along with his family. In the post, Sunny penned a long note for her twin sons and said that she is ‘beyond blessed’ to have her three children in her life. Take a look at their crazy pictures from the birthday celebration.

Sunny Leone's children- Asher and Noah turn three

In one of the pictures, the family can be seen posing together as Asher and Noah are ready to cut their birthday cake. Several other snippets featured the three children enjoying their party. Few pictures showed them playing with water and having chocolate cake. With these adorable pictures, it is clearly evident that the family and friends enjoyed to the fullest.

In the caption, Sunny wrote, “My little nuggets are 3! Asher Singh & Noah Singh Weber you both are so so different but are the sweetest, nicest, caring, intelligent little men. I can’t believe 3 years have passed and you both amaze me every day with what you have learned and all the things you say”. “Story time is one of my fav things now and it’s not me telling the stories now it’s you… starting with ‘once upon a time there was noooo fighting…’ knowing that’s what I want to hear every time”. Sunny added, “You both are beyond lucky to have a father and big sister who loves and cares for you so much and they are so lucky that you love and show so much love and affection back to them”.

The One Night Stand star concluded, “And most of all I am beyond blessed to have you 3 children, in my life. No matter how sad, tired, or stressed your little sweet voice that says… ‘Mama… I love you’ makes the whole world disappear and warms my heart every time. I love you so much and Happy 3rd Birthday my sweet boys!”.

As the pictures were uploaded, many of her fans dropped lovely comments. Harjinder Kukreja commented, “Wow! So beautiful Waheguru Ji Mehar Karo (May God bless you)” with a red heart. A fan commented, “Sunshine sunny” with several heart-eyed face emoticons, while another one wrote, “Family” with a red heart and a globe emoji.

Sunny and her hubby Daniel welcomed their twin kids- Asher and Noah, in the year 2018, who were born through surrogacy. The couple adopted the baby girl Nisha from Latur, in the year 2017. Sunny Leone’s family pics are frequently posted on the actor’s IG handle.

