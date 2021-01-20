Marathi actor Manasi Naik shares first wedding pics after tying knot with Pardeep Kharera

Marathi actress Manasi Naik recently tied the knot with professional boxer Pardeep Kharera on January 19. The wedding nuptials took place in Pune and was organized in a traditional Maharashtrian style which was just attended by close friends and family. Manasi took to Instagram and shared a picture from the wedding ceremony where the bride stunning in a pink lehenga while the groom looked dapper in a white sherwani. She captioned the pictures and wrote, “Mr. and Mrs. Kharer," along with many hearts shaped emoticons.

Her husband was the first one to comment under the post and profess his love for his wife. He wrote, “Mrs kharera, love you.” Manasi Naik and Pardeep Kharera have been dating for more than a year now, and their Instagram profiles are a testament to their relationship. Post the wedding festivities, the beautiful couple flew back to Haryana which is Kharera’s hometown. Earlier, the actress took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the pre-wedding festivities starting from the haldi ceremony to the sangeet night. She even posted a picture from the engagement ceremony where the two flaunted the band of love while hugging each other in the picture. She had captioned the post and wrote, “We Are Getting Married.”

Last year in February, Manasi had taken to Instagram to announce her relationship with Pardeep. Sharing a romantic photo, the actor wrote, “And I’d Choose You In hundred Lifetimes, In Hundred Worlds, In Any Version Of Reality, I’d Find You and I'd Choose You💕.” Manasi Naik is known for her performance in the Marathi song Baghtoy Rikshawala and in movies like Murder Mestri. She has appeared in films such as Jabardast, Tukya Tukvila Nagya Nachvila, and others. She rose to fame with her performance in the hit dance number “Baghtoy Rikshawala”.

Meanwhile, Pardeep Kharera also gave a glimpse of the pre-wedding festivities on his Instagram where he was seen starting with the count down for the marriage ceremonies. “So The Wait Is Over And Count Down Has Begun... BAAN KI RASAM 🥰🥰 I AM COMING MY QUEEN,” the sportsperson wrote then.

