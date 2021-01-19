Mansi Naik's Wedding Wardrobe Details That Fans Can Take Fashion Tips From

Marathi actor and dancer Mansi Naik tied the knot with her husband model-boxer Pardeep Kharera on January 19, 2021, in an intimate ceremony. Mansi Naik's wedding saw celebrities in attendance as well. She has been sharing pictures of her wedding festivities on Instagram to give her fans a sneak-peek into her celebration. Here some wedding fashion tips from the actor.

Fashion tips from Mansi Naik

In these pictures, Mansi has opted out of the conventional red and green wedding ensemble. Instead, she has chosen a pink and a blue saree which brings out her features well. She has left her hair open. Mansi has accessorised her look with a pair of heavy earrings and a choker necklace.

There are Mansi Naik's photos from her shoot with her bridesmaids. She has opted for a red and golden saree for the same. She has accessorised her look with heavy earrings and a choker necklace. She is also wearing bangles to complete her look. The look looks light and breezy which will make one feel comfortable for a shoot. A cummerbund has secured her saree in place while also adds an edge to the look.

For her Mehendi ceremony, Mansi opted a green lehenga. She had accessorised her look with floral accessories which are readily available. She has worn a light makeup wherein she has only highlighted her eyes.

For her prewedding photoshoot, she has chosen to colour coordinate with her husband wearing a grey ensemble. She is seen wearing a grey gown and silver earrings. She has kept her look simple by wearing just a wristwatch. This is one of the most beautiful of Mansi Naik's photos.

Mansi has worn a yellow suit in this picture, which can be worn for any of pre-wedding festivities. Because of the high colour neck of the dress, she has simply worn a pair of huge earrings to complete the look. And to add a little delicate edge, she is wearing a small silver bindi.

For her engagement, Mansi is seen wearing a silk saree the border of which is black. She is not wearing a necklace as she is wearing a huge maang tika and heavy earrings. She has also adorned her wrists with several bangles.

Image courtesy- @mansinaik0302 Instagram

