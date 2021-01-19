Mansi Naik Shares A Glimpse Of Her Wedding Ceremony On Instagram; See Pics

Mansi Naik has joined the list of celebrities in the film industry to get hitched in the times of the ongoing pandemic. The actor is a popular face in the Marathi film industry and is active on social media as well. She had been posting about her nuptials for a long time. She has shared several pictures and videos from her wedding with husband Pardeep Kharera. Have a look at the Instagram story that the actor has posted.

Mansi Naik posts wedding photos and videos

Mansi had been posting several photos from her pre-wedding ceremonies since a few days, and she finally has gotten to the big day. She posted a few videos of her and her husband after the ceremony took place. While several photos and videos were posted after her wedding ceremony, there was none posted from the time when the ceremony was taking place. Another video on her Instagram stories showed the couple seeking blessings, while on their way to begin their married life. A few pictures showed the couple taking pictures with their families.

Images courtesy: Mansi Naik's Instagram

ALSO READ: Pooja Hegde Celebrates 'Radhe Shyam' Shoot Wrap Up With A Cake; See Pic

Prior to her marriage, the actor also shared several pictures from the time her ceremonies were about to begin. Her several posts in the past few days show her happily posing for pictures. She also posted a picture which showed her in a tradition Maharashtrian ‘avatar’ as the actor prepared to get married. The couple had been dating for a long time, which is evident in some of her old posts on Instagram which also feature Pardeep.

ALSO READ: Varun Tej Konidela Birthday: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan & Other Celebs Wish The 'Ghani' Actor

While Mansi has been out of action for a while, she is recognised widely by Marathi audiences owing to her roles in quite a few films. Some of her acting performances can be seen in Jabardast, Tukya Tukvila Nagya Nachvila, Kutumb, Target and more. She was last seen in the film Ekta Ek Power which released a few years ago, in 2014. She has also appeared in a couple of Marathi television shows, including Char Divas Sasuche, Chala Hawa Yeu dya.

ALSO READ: Kajal Aggarwal Shares Details About Her Role In Upcoming Movie 'Acharya'

ALSO READ: SS Rajamouli Begins Climax Shoot Of 'RRR', Fans Compare Director's Display Pic On Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.