Manasi Naik's Love Story Is Nothing Less Than A Fairytale Come True, See Wedding Pictures

Marathi television actress Manasi Naik had announced her relationship with Pardeep Kharera in February 2020. The couple got engaged in November 2020 and the couple has finally tied the knot today. Their Instagram handles are evidence of their bonding. From a romantic proposal to a grand wedding, Manasi’s love story is nothing but a fairytale.

Manasi Naik's relationship timeline with Pardeep Kharera

Taking to Instagram, on February 3, 2020, Manasi shared a picture with Pardeep. The couple twinned in silver and black outfits. As they gave a stunning pose, Mansi wrote that in 2020 she had decided to gift herself with love and commitment and she found herself. She said that she was a hardworking, devoted, loyal and committed soul. She admitted that she was in love with Pardeep Kharera. Fans were very excited and showered love on her post in large numbers.

Later, in November 2020, the couple got engaged. The shared the news on social media. Manasi looked beautiful in orange and green sarees while Pardeep chose to wear a printed shirt and kurta pyjama for the special occasion. They flaunted their rings in the pictures. In her caption, Manasi wrote that she was the Future Mrs. Kharera.

Manasi also shared pictures from her pre-wedding shoot in December. She penned down a sweet note for Pardeep. Pardeep also dropped a loving comment on her post. Since the past two days, Manasi has been sharing pictures from her pre-wedding festivities. She looked gorgeous in a blue and pink saree in the pictures. She shared multiple pictures while performing the rituals. She also shared pictures from her Mehendi and sangeet ceremonies.

After dating for almost a year, today, the pair tied the knot in Pune. They had a traditional Maharashtrian wedding ceremony with just family members and friends in attendance. She was seen sporting an elegant Pink lehenga while Pardeep was seen in a golden sherwani with pink pheta. Manasi Naik is known for her performance in the Marathi song Baghtoy Rikshawala and in movies like Murder Mestri. She has appeared in films such as Jabardast, Tukya Tukvila Nagya Nachvila and others. She has also appeared in TV shows.

Check out some more pictures below:

