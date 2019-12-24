'Mardaani 2' Box Office Collection Day 9: Rani Mukerji's Cop Drama Continues At Slow Pace

The sequel Mardaani 2 to 2014's hit action-drama Mardaani has bagged a fair enough amount with a positive word of mouth since its release. Reportedly, Mardaani 2 took an opening of ₹3.80 crores on its release day. Ending the first weekend on a high note, it crossed ₹28 crore mark at the ticket counter. The film continued at a slow pace from the following Monday and only bagged ₹2.85 crores. The collections slightly dropped on Thursday and Wednesday too, collecting ₹2.65 and ₹2.25 respectively. Reportedly, on the second Friday and Saturday, it collected ₹1.15 crores and ₹ 1.95 crores respectively. According to many trade analysts, it has summed up ₹31.15 crores at the box-office.

#Mardaani2 witnesses substantial growth on [second] Sat... Expected to maintain the momentum today as well [Sun]... [Week 2] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 1.95 cr. Total: ₹ 31.15 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2019

The Gopi Puthran directorial is experiencing major footfalls after the release of Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 on December 20, 2019. Due to Dabangg 3, the show timings of Mardaani 2 has dropped by almost half from its release day. Reportedly, the Rani Mukerji starrer is running in 750 screens in 2nd week. Whereas, in the first weekend, it was screened at almost 1,560 screens across the country.

The film has also highlighted Rani's personal growth. Mardaani 2 has broken the collection records of the Black actor's previous projects. Reportedly, the 2018 release Hichki earned around ₹26.10 crores, whereas, Mardaani released in 2014 took an opening of ₹22.97 crores.

