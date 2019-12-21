Mardaani 2 Box Office Collection Day 8; The Week Ends On A Poor Note For The Rani-starrer

Rani Mukerji will be seen in Mardaani 2 as she reprises her role of Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy. The movie is helmed by director Gopi Puthran. In this action thriller film, we will see her taking down a young & ruthless serial killer who wanted for raping & murdering young women. This movie is a sequel to 2014-released Mardaani. It released in theatres on December 13, 2019, and has mostly received positive reviews. Here is the day 8 box office collection of the movie.

Day wise movie collection of Mardaani 2

Friday ₹3.80 crores

Saturday ₹6.55 crores

Sunday ₹7.80 crores

Monday ₹2.85 crores

Tuesday ₹2.65 Crores

Wednesday ₹2.25 Crores

Thursday ₹2.15 Crores

Friday ₹1.15 Crores

Toral ₹29.20 Crores at the end of week one.

#Mardaani2 declines on Day 8 [second Fri] due to heavy reduction of screens and shows + a biggie hitting the screens [#Dabangg3]... Also, biz was affected in several circuits... [Week 2] Fri 1.15 cr. Total: ₹ 29.20 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 21, 2019

The movie has had a slow start. It seemed like the pace would pick up but due to movies like Pati Patni Aur Woh and Jumanji: The Next Level, and the entry of Salman Khan's much-awaited Dabangg 3, there is a steadily reducing amount of screen time for Mardaani 2. The movie has managed to earn ₹29.20 crores in the first week, which in all is the highest-grossing Rani Mukerji film in recent times.

Mardaani 2 is also doing well overseas. It earned over ₹8.53 Crores overseas. The major source of revenue has been USA, Canada, UAE, and GCC. Mardaani 2 is expected to move out of the theatres soon as the latest Star Wars film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is also releasing this week. With such big movies lining up, it can be said that the movie will be expecting to close business soon.

