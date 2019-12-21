Mardaani 2 Box Office Collection Day 8; The Week Ends On A Poor Note For The Rani-starrer

Rani Mukerji will be seen in Mardaani 2 as she reprises her role of Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy. The movie is helmed by director Gopi Puthran. In this action thriller film, we will see her taking down a young & ruthless serial killer who wanted for raping & murdering young women. This movie is a sequel to 2014-released Mardaani. It released in theatres on December 13, 2019, and has mostly received positive reviews. Here is the day 8 box office collection of the movie.
#Mardaani2 declines on Day 8 [second Fri] due to heavy reduction of screens and shows + a biggie hitting the screens [#Dabangg3]... Also, biz was affected in several circuits... [Week 2] Fri 1.15 cr. Total: ₹ 29.20 cr. #India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 21, 2019
The movie has had a slow start. It seemed like the pace would pick up but due to movies like Pati Patni Aur Woh and Jumanji: The Next Level, and the entry of Salman Khan's much-awaited Dabangg 3, there is a steadily reducing amount of screen time for Mardaani 2. The movie has managed to earn ₹29.20 crores in the first week, which in all is the highest-grossing Rani Mukerji film in recent times.
#RaniMukerji versus #RaniMukerji... *Week 1* biz...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 20, 2019
2019: #Mardaani2 ₹ 28.05 cr
2018: #Hichki ₹ 26.10 cr
2014: #Mardaani ₹ 22.97 cr#India biz.
⭐️ #Mardaani2 is running in approx 750/800 screens in Week 2.
Mardaani 2 is also doing well overseas. It earned over ₹8.53 Crores overseas. The major source of revenue has been USA, Canada, UAE, and GCC. Mardaani 2 is expected to move out of the theatres soon as the latest Star Wars film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is also releasing this week. With such big movies lining up, it can be said that the movie will be expecting to close business soon.
#Mardaani2 - #Overseas - Total after Week 1 [till 19 Dec 2019]: $ 1.2 million [₹ 8.53 cr]... Key markets...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 20, 2019
⭐ #USA + #Canada: $ 271k
⭐ #UAE + #GCC: $ 600k
⭐ #UK: $ 82k
⭐ ROW: $ 247k
Few cinemas yet to report.
