Rani Mukerji Films: Aiyyaa To Mujhse Dosti Karogi; Films Of The Mardaani Star That Tanked

Rani Mukerji's recent release Mardaani 2 has set the fire at the box-office. Reportedly, the thriller-drama has bagged around ₹18 crores on its first-weekend collection. Her last release Hichki was also loved by the critics and the audience. After her debut in 1996, she has featured in more than fifty-films. Be it Mehendi or Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, many of her films are women-centric. But there are some of her projects that failed to spread her magic on the audience. Here are a few of her films that unexpectedly tanked at the box-office:

Aiyyaa

The film, released in 2012 and titled Aiyyaa, is directed by Sachin Kundalkar. The rom-com unfolds the story of a woman, who hunts for her dream man. Though the critics praised the film, it was a debacle at the box-office. Reportedly, it bagged around ₹6.07 crores at the box-office.

Dil Bole Hadippa

Dil Bole Hadippa, starring Rani Mukerji and Shahid Kapoor, was directed by Anurag Singh. The sports-drama revolves around a village girl, who dreams to play cricket but is tied up because of the norma and tradition of the village. The music album of the film released in 2009 was an instant hit because of the Punjabi touch. Reportedly, the lifetime collection of the film is around ₹23.34 crores at the box-office.

Thoda Pyar Thoda Magic

The family-drama released in 2008 marked the fourth-collaboration of the Hum Tum stars. The film was directed by Kunal Kohli under the production banner of YRF. Rani played the character of an angel, whereas, Saif was trying to gel up with four kids. according to the box-office report, it collected around ₹21.67 crores.

Laaga Chunari Mein Daag

Another critically acclaimed film from the Mardaani actor is the 2007 release Laaga Chunari Mein Daag. The film garnered appreciation for its narration and the performances of the lead cast. The family-drama unfolds the journey of a small-town girl, who lands in Mumbai to earn an honest living but faces a confrontation she never dreamt of. According to the reports, its total gross collection was around ₹17.50 crores.

Mujhse Dosti Karogi

The film has popular faces in the lead like Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Rani. The Kunal Kohli directorial, under the production banner of YRF, is based on a love triangle and how it affects the friendship between the trio. The reports state that the film bagged only ₹12.94 crores at the box-office.

