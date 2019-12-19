The Debate
Mardaani 2 Box Office: Rani Mukerji's Film Coming To The End Of Its Run?

Bollywood News

Starring Rani Mukerji and Rajesh Sharma in leading roles, Mardaani 2 marks Rani's second on-screen appearance as a cop after the original 2013 film, Mardaani.

mardaani 2

Actor Rani Mukerji, who is back in theatres with Mardaani 2, is currently singing to the tune of success, as the film was well-received by fans in theatres. Helmed by Gopi Puthran, Mardaani 2 chronicles the story of a feisty police officer who locks horns with a remorseless serial killer who is on a killing spree, molesting young women. Starring Rani Mukerji and Rajesh Sharma in leading roles, Mardaani 2 marks Rani's second on-screen appearance as a cop after the original 2013 film, Mardaani. Here is the latest box office collection of Mardaani 2.

Also Read | Rani Mukerji To Reunite With 'Hum Tum' Co-star Saif Ali Khan For 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'

Mardaani 2 box office collection day 6

Released on December 11, Mardaani 2 opened to an impressive ₹4 crores. Mardaani 2 went on to witness a stupendous growth, as cop-drama raked in a business of ₹10.35 crores over the weekend. Despite receiving a tough competition from films like Jumanji: The Next Level and The Body, Mardaani 2 performed better than the original film, Mardaani, which released in 2013. However, it seems like Mardaani 2 has come to an end of its run angle, as the film witnessed a downfall on weekdays. As per the recent box office records, Mardaani 2 collected ₹2.85 crores and Rs 2.65 on Monday and Tuesday respectively. According to film business experts, the massive protests across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Bill resulted in a slowdown of the film's business. Reportedly, Mardaani 2 collected ₹2.50 crores on Wednesday. Take a look at Taran Adarsh's tweets:

Also Read | Rani Mukerji In A 'funny Side Up' Avatar With Neha Dhupia Reveals Key To Look Beautiful

Also Read | Rani Mukerji Reveals Why Her Early Career Phase Was Not Pleasant

Also Read | Rani Mukerji: 'No One Killed Jessica', 'Yuva' & Other Underrated Movies Of 'Mardaani' Star

 

 

