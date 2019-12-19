Mardaani 2 Box Office: Rani Mukerji's Film Coming To The End Of Its Run?

Actor Rani Mukerji, who is back in theatres with Mardaani 2, is currently singing to the tune of success, as the film was well-received by fans in theatres. Helmed by Gopi Puthran, Mardaani 2 chronicles the story of a feisty police officer who locks horns with a remorseless serial killer who is on a killing spree, molesting young women. Starring Rani Mukerji and Rajesh Sharma in leading roles, Mardaani 2 marks Rani's second on-screen appearance as a cop after the original 2013 film, Mardaani. Here is the latest box office collection of Mardaani 2.

Mardaani 2 box office collection day 6

Released on December 11, Mardaani 2 opened to an impressive ₹4 crores. Mardaani 2 went on to witness a stupendous growth, as cop-drama raked in a business of ₹10.35 crores over the weekend. Despite receiving a tough competition from films like Jumanji: The Next Level and The Body, Mardaani 2 performed better than the original film, Mardaani, which released in 2013. However, it seems like Mardaani 2 has come to an end of its run angle, as the film witnessed a downfall on weekdays. As per the recent box office records, Mardaani 2 collected ₹2.85 crores and Rs 2.65 on Monday and Tuesday respectively. According to film business experts, the massive protests across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Bill resulted in a slowdown of the film's business. Reportedly, Mardaani 2 collected ₹2.50 crores on Wednesday. Take a look at Taran Adarsh's tweets:

#Mardaani2 maintains a strong grip on Day 5... Tue biz is at par with Mon biz... Crosses *Week 1* biz of #Mardaani [₹ 22.97 cr] in *5 days*... Fri 3.80 cr, Sat 6.55 cr, Sun 7.80 cr, Mon 2.85 cr, Tue 2.65 cr. Total: ₹ 23.65 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 18, 2019

#Mardaani2 is super-strong on Day 4... Despite 30% reduction in ticket rates... Eyes ₹ 30 cr [+/-] total in *Week 1*... Trending better than #RaniMukerji’s last two films: #Hichki and #Mardaani... Fri 3.80 cr, Sat 6.55 cr, Sun 7.80 cr, Mon 2.85 cr. Total: ₹ 21 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 17, 2019

