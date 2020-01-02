'Mardaani 2' Box Office Collection: Rani Mukerji Starrer Experiences Downfall

Rani Mukerji, who was last seen in Siddharth P Malhotra’s Hichki, has returned to the silver screen with the sequel to her 2014 hit film, Mardaani. Mardaani 2 stars Rani in the role of a cop yet again. Even with the hard-hitting and socially relevant plotline of Mardaani 2, the film has failed to pick up in terms of business at the box office.

Mardaani 2 box office update:

Mardaani 2 hit the theatres on December 13, 2019. The film saw a decent footfall on the first three days of release but the business kept falling by the start of the second week. The latest update is that film has managed to collect up to ₹42.90 crores until now. The previous weekend saw Mardaani 2 gain a collection of ₹65 lakh, ₹90 lakh and ₹1.15 crore on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The movie had performed well in its week one but experienced a dip in its collection in the second week after the release of Dabangg 3 and due to the ongoing Anti-CAA protest. But, once the weekdays kicked it, Mardaani 2 bounced back and witnessed good growth on Christmas day. Mardaani 2 saw a 52.21 % downfall in its collections on the third weekend. The film managed to rake up ₹2.7 crores in the last weekend. The overseas market has managed to collect ₹1.43 crores until now. As Mardaani 2 progressed towards its third week, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Good Newzz also released at the box-office, increasing the competition even further.

#Mardaani2 stays steady on the lower side, despite yet another biggie [#GoodNewwz] eroding its biz... [Week 3] Fri 65 lakhs, Sat 90 lakhs, Sun 1.15 cr. Total: ₹ 42.90 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 30, 2019

Mardaani 2 also features Vishal Jethwa, Shruti Bapna, Rajesh Sharma along with Rani Mukerji. The film is directed by Gopi Puthran and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. Mardaani 2 revolves around the story of a 21-year-old rapist and the many incidences that have been inspired by real-life events.

