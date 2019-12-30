Mardaani 2 Box-office Collection Stays Steady As It Nears The End Of Theatrical Run

Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 is enjoying a good response at the box-office after the completion of its third weekend. The Rani Mukerji-starrer is steadily moving ahead in terms of the film’s box-office collections. Here is the estimated Mardaani 2's collection as per Box Office India, that the film has managed to rack up till now:

Mardaani 2 box-office collection

Mardaani 2 released to the box-office on December 13, 2019, while it faced competition from films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Panipat: The Great Betrayal, and Jumanji: The Next Level. However, despite all the competition at the box-office, the Rani Mukerji-starrer started with decent figures and racked up a bit over ₹18 crores on the opening weekend. Mardaani 2 also witnessed a decent footfall at single screens as well as multiplexes. At the end of the first week, the Mardaani 2 box-office collection was recorded to be ₹28 crores.

The second week invited more competition for the cop drama in the face of Dabangg 3 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The Salman Khan cop drama proved to be a fierce competitor and affected Mardaani 2 box-office collections. During the second week, the business of all the films was hampered due to the ongoing CAA protests all around the country. However, even after all the competition and the CAA protests, Mardaani 2 box-office collection saw a rise of ₹12 crores and raised the total to ₹40 crores.

As Mardaani 2 progressed towards its third week, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Good Newzz also released at the box-office, increasing the competition even further. The comedy-drama starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh proved to be a strong competitor sweeping off all the films of their grounds. However, even with all these factors affecting the business, the Gopi Puthran helmed cop drama stood firm. The film trade analyst, Taran Adarsh reported Mardaani 2 box-office collection to be at a total of ₹42.05 crores at the end of the films 3rd weekend.

