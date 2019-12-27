Mardaani 2's Box Office Performance Crosses The First Movie's Collections

Since its release on December 13, Mardaani 2 has been able to get a good Box Office collection. But there were some setbacks like the release of Salman Khan starrer, Dabangg 3 and the ongoing Anti-CAA protest caused a drop in the second-week box office collections. The film was going well before the third part of the Dabangg franchise hit the cinemas. Mardaani 2 is the sequel to Mardaani which features Rani Mukerji as a protagonist. Rani shares the big screen with Vishal Jethwa continues to perform well at the box office. The movie, which hit the screens on December 13, had performed well in its week one but faced a drop in its collection in the second week after the release of Dabangg 3 and due to the ongoing Anti-CAA protest. But, once the weekdays kicked it, Mardaani 2 bounced back and witnessed good growth on Christmas day, which was also its day 13. Read more to know about Mardaani 2 current box office collections.

Mardaani 2 Day 13 Box office collections

On day 13, Mardaani 2 managed to collect ₹2.50 Crore which is a better record than day 12, where the movie had made ₹1.45 Crore. The day 13 collection of Mardaani 2 are in the same range as it collected on its day 10, which was a Sunday. In total, the Rani Mukherjee-starrer, Mardaani 2 box office collection now stands at ₹38.90 Crore. The second film has outdone its prequel which had collected ₹35.82 Crore back in 2014. With the ongoing holiday festive period till the new year, the film is now expected to go past the box office figures of Rani Mukerji's last release Hichki, which had collected ₹46.21 Crore in 2018.

#Mardaani2 is trending very well on weekdays... Biz jumps on #Christmas holiday... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Mardaani [₹ 35.85 cr]... [Week 2] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 1.95 cr, Sun 2.55 cr, Mon 1.25 cr, Tue 1.45 cr, Wed 2.50 cr. Total: ₹ 38.90 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 26, 2019

