'Mardaani 2' Sees A Downfall, Likely To Move Out Of Theatres

Rani Mukerji, who was last seen in Siddharth P Malhotra’s Hichki, has now returned to the silver screen with the sequel to her 2014 hit film, Mardaani. Mardaani 2 stars Rani in the role of a cop yet again. Even with the hard-hitting and socially relevant plotline of Mardaani 2, the film has failed to pick up in terms of business at the box office.

Mardaani 2 box office update

Mardaani 2 hit the theatres on December 13, 2019. The film saw a decent footfall on the first three days of release but the business kept falling by the start of the second week. The latest update is that film has managed to collect up to ₹42.90 crores until now. The previous weekend saw Mardaani 2 gain a collection of ₹65 lakh, ₹90 lakh and ₹1.15 crore on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Mardaani 2 saw a 52.21 % downfall in its collections on the third weekend. The film managed to rake up ₹2.7 crores in the last weekend. The overseas market has managed to collect ₹1.43 crores until now. As Mardaani 2 progressed towards its third week, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Good Newzz also released at the box-office, increasing the competition even further. The comedy-drama starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh proved to be a strong competitor sweeping off all the films of their grounds. Many highly anticipated films like Dabangg 3, Star Wars: The Rise Of The Skywalker, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Jumanji: The Next Level released during December. Hence, the low business of Mardaani 2 can be attributed to the same as well.

Mardaani 2 also stars Vishal Jethwa, Shruti Bapna, Rajesh Sharma along with Rani Mukerji. The film is directed by Gopi Puthran and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. Marddaani 2 revolves around the story of a 21-year-old rapist and the many incidences that have been inspired by real-life events.

