Mardaani 2 Review: Rani Mukerji Starrer Receives Rave Reviews From The Audience

Bollywood News

Mardaani 2 stars Rani Mukerji in the lead role of a female cop. The action thriller film has released in theatres. Read to know audience reviews of the film

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
mardaani 2

Mardaani 2 stars Rani Mukerji, as she reprises her role of, Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy. Directed by Gopi Puthran, it is an action thriller film. The movie is a sequel to 2014 released Mardaani. It has released in theatres with mostly positive reviews. Read to know what the audience says.

Also Read | Rani Mukerji Says Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe Has No Place For Mardaani's Shivani

Mardaani 2 audience reviews

Also Read | Mardaani 2's Makers Decided To Not Abide By Mainstream Promotion Ploys; Here's Why

Also Read | Rani Mukerji Asserts Seniority Over Salman's Chulbul Pandey, Says, 'He Still Has 2 Stars'

About Mardaani 2

Police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy goes up against a young, and ferocious man who goes on raping and murdering women. How Roy catches him, is a tale of thrill and mystery. The movie has clashed with The Body starring Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor, Vedhika and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Also Read | 'Mardaani' About Real Female Cops, Not Larger-than-life Heroes, Says Rani Mukerji

 

 

Published:
