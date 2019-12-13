Mardaani 2 Review: Rani Mukerji Starrer Receives Rave Reviews From The Audience

Mardaani 2 stars Rani Mukerji, as she reprises her role of, Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy. Directed by Gopi Puthran, it is an action thriller film. The movie is a sequel to 2014 released Mardaani. It has released in theatres with mostly positive reviews. Read to know what the audience says.

Mardaani 2 audience reviews

#OneWordReview...#Mardaani2: BRILLIANT.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Worthy follow up to #Mardaani... Relevant. Intense. Hard hitting... Excellent finale... Rani outstanding, enacts her part with aplomb... Vishal Jethwa - the antagonist - terrific... Strongly recommended! #Mardaani2Review — Vimal Shakya (@VimalSh85844892) December 13, 2019

#Mardaani2 #RaniMukerji packs in a powerful, gritty performance! She is jst fantastic! Watch out for th last shot. #VishalJethwa as th serial rapist & killer w/ an unassuming face gives you th creeps. A slick crime thriller that will touch an emotional nerve @yrf #Mardaani2Review — sreeparna sengupta (@sreeparnas) December 13, 2019

#OneWordReview...#Mardaani2: TERRIFIC

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐

A powerful film with a much needed message... #RaniMukerji takes the film to another level, truly fantastic act.. Aces: Fast paced screenplay, unpredictable twists, climax. @yrf have a winner on hand! #Mardaani2Review 💥💣 pic.twitter.com/twvBHt7Wj2 — A R U N (@MassADianArun) December 13, 2019

#Mardaani2Review



One Word Review :- Winner



Rating :- 🌟🌟🌟🌟



It's the conviction in the performances and a gripping narrative that ensure there's never a dull moment in #Mardani2. it is a brutal story that's somtimes hard to stomach, bt it needs to be told#RaniMukerji @yrf — Mumbai News Reporter (@Bollywood_Wale) December 13, 2019

#Mardaani2Review: Thrilling

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐1/2#Mardaani2 engages you right from the first frame. It's been woven meticulously by #GopiPuthran. #RaniMukerji portrays Shivani with a lot of deft once again. #VishalJethwa is surprise package.



Full review-https://t.co/gvxKCiUBxd — PardeKePeechey (@pardekpeechey) December 13, 2019

#Mardaani2

Fanatabulous Story , Fast paced Screen-Play, Excellent Direction. MIND-BLOWING Performance by #RaniMukherjee with Powerful dialogue delivery .

Must Watch. #Mardaani2Review

RATINGS ⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/njPzo8CqxY — Bollywood Junction (@Prashanth13G) December 13, 2019

#Mardaani2:

ZORDAAR👊🔥 (almost)



It's all abt the SUPERLATIVE performances! #RaniMukerji slays as ShivaniRoy, this time with more of her sharp intelligence & calm composure. At 103 minutes, the realistic action, fine editing & good score; the tension keeps going #Mardaani2Review — N J (@Nilzrav) December 13, 2019

#Mardaani2Review :- Massive respect for director@gopiputhran

, he carried film on his shoulder, film shines BRIGHT and will hit the HIT status.. well done team #mardani2

Overall #Mardaani2 will emerge as WINNER in terms of both appreciation and box office numbers

4*/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Box Office India (@BoxOfficeIndi17) December 13, 2019

About Mardaani 2

Police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy goes up against a young, and ferocious man who goes on raping and murdering women. How Roy catches him, is a tale of thrill and mystery. The movie has clashed with The Body starring Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor, Vedhika and Sobhita Dhulipala.

