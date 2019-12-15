Mardaani 2 Day 2 Box-Office Collection: Rani Mukerji's Film Witnesses Fantastic Growth

Rani Mukerji starrer 'Mardaani 2' sees tremendous growth on Day 2 at the box-office. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared the numbers on social media. The movie on Day 2 earned Rs. 6.55 crore, taking the total to Rs. 10.35 crores.

#OneWordReview...#Mardaani2: BRILLIANT.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Worthy follow up to #Mardaani... Relevant. Intense. Hard hitting... Excellent finale... Rani outstanding, enacts her part with aplomb... Vishal Jethwa - the antagonist - terrific... Strongly recommended! #Mardaani2Review pic.twitter.com/InbVk4IF4d — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 13, 2019

About the film

The movie is an action-thriller where Rani Mukherji's character Shivani Shivaji Roy will be seen fighting the crimes committed on other women by society. Rani Mukerji is pitted against a 21-year old antagonist in this film. The previous edition of the film was based on child trafficking. The film marks the directorial debut of Gopi, who was the writer of the first Mardaani film. Mardaani 2 was shot extensively in Jaipur and Kota in Rajasthan. This will be Rani’s next release after the global blockbuster Hichki that delivered 250 crores worldwide.

Talking about the film, Rani said, "If you are capable of raping somebody, then you are big enough to be punished for the same crime. There’s a big debate on this going on about this. I don’t think rape in any form done by anyone should be pardonable. A crime like that makes you a criminal and there should be no pardon for that kind of crime. I don’t think anybody has the right to take your dignity away from you. And that crime cannot be forgiven due to factors like age."

