Mardaani 2 Cast: Rani Mukerji Encounters A New Villain As Shivani Shivaji Roy

Mardaani 2 is the second movie which focuses on Shivani Shivaji Roy as she nabs another criminal who hunts and rapes women. This time the villain is a 21-year old psychopath who victimised those women whom he finds have insulted the Indian culture by being outspoken and following the modern ways. Now an SP, Shivani is posted in Kota, Rajasthan to help capture the boy but finds herself entangled in a bigger political mess just before the State elections.

Here is a list of Mardaani 2 cast

Rani Mukerji as Shivani Shivaji Roy

She is one of the most critically acclaimed actors of Bollywood who starred in movies like Hum Tum, Paheli, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Hichki. She made a comeback on the screen a few years ago with Mardaani. Last year, she reprised her role as the fearless SP Shivani Shivaji Roy to help capture a psychopath rapist.

Vishal Jethwa as Sunny

He is a popular Indian television actor who has appeared in many daily soaps like Diya Aur Bati Hum, Thapki Pyaar Ki, Peshwa Bajirao, Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman and Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. He made his Bollywood debut with Mardaani 2. He played the villainous character of Sunny aka Bajrangi who chooses outspoken women as his victims of rape. He is also working as a hitman for a politician.

Shruti Bapna as Inspector Bharti Angare

She is an Indian film actor who has worked in several Bollywood movies, web series and television shows. Her list of work includes Gabbar is Back, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Saas Bina Sasural, Rowdy Rathore and Wake Up Sid. In Mardaani 2, she plays the role of a police officer who helps Shivani in her investigation.

Tejasvi Singh Ahlawat as Latika

She is an Indian film actor whose only known work till now is Mardaani 2. She plays Latika who is the first victim of Sunny for speaking rudely to her boyfriend. She gets raped and murdered and it is her case that draws Shivani to Kota to catch Sunny.

Sumit Nijhawan as DSP Brij Shekhawat

He is a Bollywood actor who has worked in many notable movies like Sarkar Raj, Jannat 2, Jism 2, Begum Jaan, Maazii and many more. In Mardaani 2, he plays the role of a corrupt police officer who creates hurdles in Shivani's investigation. However, towards the end, he has a change of heart and helps her out.

Jissu Sengupta as Dr Vikram Roy

He is a regional Bengali actor who has worked in a few Bollywood movies like Manikarnika, Shakuntala Devi and The Typewriter. He reprised his role as Shivani's husband, Dr Vikram Roy. However, unlike Mardaani, in Mardaani 2 he is seen briefly for a scene or two.

