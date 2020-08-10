'Transformers: The Last Knight' Cast: Mark Walhberg Joins The Cast As Autobots' New Ally

Transformers: The Last Knight is the latest movie in the Transformers franchise. The film continues the Transformers' storyline after the 2014 film, Transformers: Age of Extinction. The Last Knight is directed by Michael Bay who also helmed the previous instalments. While some of the old characters including the robots, Optimus Prime, Bubblebee, Hound, Drift, Crosshairs, Wheelie, Megatron, and Barricade reprise their roles in the movie, a host of new characters also adds to the list.

The plot of Transformers: The Last Knight is based on the Arthurian legends where the transformers' predecessor had helped the legendary king win the battle with an alien staff but warned the Merlin that evil forces will return for the power. In the present day, Optimus Prime returns to Cybertron to meet his creator, Quintessa who brainwashes him and renames him Nemesis Prime. She then orders him to return to Earth and retrieve Merlin's staff. The latter can actually absorb Earth's energy and save Cybertron. Cade, Bumblebee and the other Autobots are now on the journey to find the staff before Prime while also trying to escape the anti-Transformers force.

Transformers: The Last Knight cast

Michael Walhberg as Cade Yeager

The 49-year-old American actor also has alternative careers as a producer, restauranteur and rapper. He is sometimes also addressed by his stage name of Marky Mark from when he was in the group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. He is known for movies like Ted, Lone Survivor, The Departed and Patriots Day. In Transformers: The Last Knight, he plays the role of Cade Yeager, an ally to the remaining Transformer refugees on earth.

Laura Haddock as Viviane Wembley

She is an English actor who is best known for her roles in movies like Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Da Vinci's Demons, Honest and The Inbetweeners Movie. In Transformers: The Last Knight cast, she essays the role of Viviane Wembley, an Oxford professor who is brought along to help Cade and the Autobots detect the location of Merlin's staff. She is also revealed to be the descendent of Merlin.

Isabela Moner as Isabella

Isabela Moner is an American actor who is best known for her role in 100 Things to Do Before High School. She is a tomboyish girl who was orphaned during the Battle of Chicago in Transformers: Dark of the Moon. She now lives in the city ruins with two transformers, Sqweeks and Canopy until they are found by Cade.

Anthony Hopkins as Sir Edmund Burton

Anthony Hopkins is a legendary Hollywood actor who is known for several critically acclaimed movies like The Silence of the Lambs, Hannibal, The Remains of the Day, Red Dragon. Till date, he has won Academy Award, three BAFTAs, two Emmys, the Cecil B. DeMille Award and also knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1993. As a cast of Transformers: The Last Knight, he plays the role of an astronomer and historian who knows all about the transformers' history on earth.

Josh Duhamel as Lt Colonel William Lennox

Josh Duhamel is a critically acclaimed American actor who is mostly known for his movies like Safe Haven, Life As We Know It, Las Vegas and previous Transformers movies. In The Last Knight, he used to be a NEST commander and U.S. Army Ranger and also the allies of the Autobots in the events before Age of Extinction. However, currently, he works as a U.S. Army Special Forces Colonel in Transformers Reaction Force (TRF) albeit reluctantly.

Santiago Cabrera as Santos

He is a Chilean actor who worked primarily in the UK and Hollywood. He is best known for his roles in the BBC series Merlin and The Three Musketeers. He plays Santos, an antagonist in Transformers: The Last Knight cast. He used to be a former DELTA force member and presently is the ruthless leader of TRF who plans to execute every transformer as well as their human allies and number one in his list is Cade.

Besides the human cast, Gemma Chan joined the Transformers: The Last knight cast as the voice for Quintessa. Reprising their roles for the movie are also Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime, Frank Welker as Megatron and Erik Aadahl as Bumblebee. There are a few more additions to the supporting cast.

