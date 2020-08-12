'Draft Day' Synopsis: Who Does Sonny Weaver Finally Draft At #1 For Cleveland Browns?

Draft Day is an American sports drama which released in 2014. The movie is directed by Ivan Reitman and is an Odd Lot Entertainment and Montecito Picture Company production. Draft Day is based on a fictional manager of the team, Cleveland Browns who is deciding what to do after his team gets number one draft pick for the upcoming national football league.

Draft Day Synopsis

At the National Football League draft, a manager of the football team Cleveland Browns, Sonny Weaver gets an opportunity to rebuild his team. However, he is forced to make a trade with another team which gives him the opportunity to draft the most sought after, quarterback Bo Callahan.

In return for the next three years, he has to trade Cleveland Browns' first draft picks. The trade has an adverse effect on the team as the front office and the players harbour different opinions on the matter. But the Cleveland Browns fans seem excited at Callahan's entry.

Things turn more awry when the trade becomes public after a tweet by Vontae Mack. The latter had been Sonny's first choice for getting drafted in Browns but Callahan stole his place. Mack sends him a video to watch from there college days where Mack gets the better of Callahan. After watching it, Sonny becomes doubtful of the latter's ability to perform under pressure. He is also troubled by his personal life. His not-so-secret girlfriend (Ali) gets pregnant and tensions between him and his mother (Barb) rise after his father's death.

When the time comes for the draft, a doubtful Sonny chooses Mack at number one shocking the rest of the league. This causes problems for the other leagues as well for their plan of drafting gets jeopardised. Team owner, Anthony Molina and Head coach Vince Penn get angry on Sonny. On the other hand, rumours start spreading about Callahan too and other leagues avoid selecting him.

However, Sonny makes a deal with the rookie manager of a Jacksonville Jaguars and in the end, manages to appease Molina. He gets the skilled running back of Florida State, Ray Jennings. Molina is pleased and celebrates an outstanding draft of the Cleveland Beavers. Sonny finally reconciles with his mother after the draft party.

Also Read: The First Wives Club Cast: Here Is All You Should Know About The Star Cast

Draft Day Cast

Sonny Weaver Jr- Kevin Costner

Ali- Jennifer Garner

Vontae Mack- Chadwick Boseman

Coach Penn- Denis Leary

Anthony Molina- Frank Langella

Bo Callahan- Josh Pence

Barb Weaver- Ellen Burstyn

Also Read: Draft Day Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Kevin Costner And Other Actors Of The Sports-drama

Also Read: Casino Royale Cast: Daniel Craig, Eva Green; Full List Of Characters In The Acclaimed Film

Also Read: 'Transformers: The Last Knight' Cast: Mark Walhberg Joins The Cast As Autobots' New Ally

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.