Is 'Mardaani 2' Plot Based On True Events? Why Were People Upset About The Film's Story?

Mardaani 2 was an action-thriller film released in 2019, which was a sequel of the 2014 film Mardaani. The film was loved by critics and audiences alike for the realistic portrayal of juvenile crimes. In the film, actor Rani Mukerji reprised her role as Shivani Shivaji Roy. The film’s plot revolves around a juvenile criminal in Kota. Since the film was released in 2019, moviegoers have been curious about the film’s plot and whether the plot is based on true events.

'Mardaani 2' plot

Mardaani 2, as mentioned earlier, is the sequel of Mardaani, released in 2014. Once again Rani Mukerji reprised her role as Shivani Shivaji Roy. But this time she is solving a heinous crime case in Kota instead of Mumbai. This change of place happens since Roy passes her UPSC exam and becomes an IPS officer. The outspoken officer is transferred to Kota.

Also read | 'Delhi Crime' To 'Mardaani 2': McAfee Lists Riskiest Shows & Movies To Stream In India

The moment Shivani starts working in Kota, a gruesome rape and murder incident shocks the city. This crime is committed by a 21-year-old named Sunny. In the film, Sunny goes on a murder spree and only targets outspoken women. This brutal crime grabs national attention, and Shivani Shivaji Roy is under tremendous pressure to solve the case. So much so that people start doubting her capabilities as an officer and soon Shivani receives a transfer order. As the new S.P. is set to arrive in two days, Shivani has 48 hrs left to nab Sunny.

Is 'Mardaani 2' based on a real story?

Plz remove the NAME OF KOTA from mardani 2 ,recently I watched the trailer of this movie, U can use another name against KOTA, it create a negative impact on the Society. Thanks @yashrajfiIms — ARVIND PRAKASH(अरविंद प्रकाश) (@ARVINDSURYA88) November 14, 2019

Mardaani 2 is real life incident which is actually not happened in Kota.😮🤔 — Self Isolated Sunil (@1sInto2s) December 13, 2019

#mardani-2 Who's this script writer.. I am from kota and here never happened anything incident like that.. Kota is education hub and every year lacs of students come here from all over India.. In this movie trailer that is showing inspired by true incident... — Naveen Jain Singhal (@iamjainjain) November 17, 2019

The moment the Mardaani 2 trailer dropped many people noticed that it was mentioned that the film “is based on true events”. Since this mention upset many people from Kota, Yash Raj Films had to remove the disclaimer from the trailer. Mardaani 2 director Gopi Puthran also spoke about this mention in an interview with 'Mid-Day'. He said that the film uses Kota as a background and hence their claim mentioned in the trailer was removed. He also accepted that the claim was open to miscommunication.

Also read | 'Dil Dhadakne Do' To 'Mardaani 2'; Movie Scenes That Spoke Of Gender Equality

Actors of Mardaani 2

Shivani Shivaji Roy – Rani Mukerji

Jisshu Sengupta – Dr. Vikram Roy

Vishal Jethwa – Shiv “Sunny” Prasad Yadav/ Bajrang

Shruti Bapna – Inspector Bharti Angare

Rajesh Sharma – Amit Sharma

Tejasvi Singh Ahlawat – Latika

Pratyksh Rajbhatt – Monty

Also read | Did You Know Prince Charles Was A Clapper Boy For THIS Film Of Rani Mukerji?

Also read | Rani Mukerji Starrer 'Mardaani' Had 'Breaking Bad' Connection, Did You Know?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.