'Delhi Crime' To 'Mardaani 2': McAfee Lists Riskiest Shows & Movies To Stream In India

There has been a spike in the usage of OTT platforms as many of us are cooped indoors due to the pandemic. As per the report of cybersecurity company McAfee, movies like Mardaani 2 and Delhi Crime and also web-series like Narcos among others are not too safe to watch online during this period. According to McAfee's new research, there is a huge risk the follows if people search for the Netflix series, Delhi Crime or the movie, Mardaani 2 in order to watch it free on the internet.

The report further added that these movies are at the greatest risk of getting people's servers hacked. The report stated that not only these films, but as per research, there is a 'Top 10 web risk list' including television series and movies which are risky to watch in India. Moreover, the Netflix show titled Delhi Crime and Rani Mukerji's film titled Mardaani 2 has topped the charts with first place in the respective categories.

According to the cyber-security firm, the television series with highest risk is Delhi Crime, while Lost has the lowest risk. On the other hand, the movie with the highest risk is Mardaani 2, and the lowest threat in India is Bala.

As per reports, the vice-president of engineering and managing director, McAfee India said that the lockdown induced surge in online entertainment traffic and has brewed the perfect storm for cyber-criminals. He further added that they are following and targeting consumers' obsession with accessing content - "particularly for free". Reportedly, people who search Delhi Crime or Mardaani 2 in an attempt to watch them for free online were at the greatest hacking risk. Reports also have it that people more often search for free-content as users who do not want to pay for premium content, thus exposing themselves to trouble. For better understanding, we list down the movies and series which are reported by McAfee to be unsafe for the users to watch in India.

Top 10 risk list: TV

Delhi Crime Brooklyn Nine-Nine Panchayat Akoori Fauda Ghoul Mindhunter Narcos Devlok Lost

Top 10 risk list: Films

Mardaani 2 Zootopia Jawaani Jaaneman Chapaak Love Aaj Kal Inception Baahubali Rajnigandha Gully Boy Bala

