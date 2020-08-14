Rani Mukerji Starrer 'Mardaani' Had 'Breaking Bad' Connection, Did You Know?

Over the years, Rani Mukerji has been seen in several hit films. One of her most notable films has been Mardaani, which released in 2014. In this movie, she takes upon the case of the kidnappings of teenage girls and stumbles upon the deep-rooted issue of human trafficking. While the movie has several interesting lesser-known facts, did you that the movie also had a string Breaking Bad connection?

Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani has this connection with Breaking Bad

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, Mardaani features Rani Mukerji and Tahir Raj Bhasin in the lead roles. Tahir Raj Bhasin, who plays the main antagonist named Karan Rastogi, changes his name to ‘Walt’ in the movie. In the film, after changing his name, he reveals that he has taken this name from an American TV show. The show which he refers to in this film is a crime/drama Breaking Bad (2008-13), which features Bryan Cranston as ‘Walter White’. Also, Bhasin's role as Walt in the film was found remarkably chilling by many for the precise reason which shows that he was also unassuming, self-aware and young to be a criminal mastermind.

About Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar and produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani was an action thriller film featuring Rani Mukerji, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Priyanka Sharma in the lead. In this film, Rani, who played the role of Shivani Shivaji Roy, was in charge of the Delhi-based child trafficking cartel, which was hard to chase. Following the success, Mardaani 2 was also released in 2019.

Mardaani 2 was also a hit movie of Rani Mukerji after a long break of five years. The actor was highly acclaimed and appreciated for her bold role in the film. The story of the film was based on the life of a police officer who challenges a serial killer who rapes young women. In Mardaani 2, Rani Mukerji was seen retaining her character of Shivani Shivaji Roy, and it also featured Vishal Jethwa and Vikram Singh Chauhan.

What's next for Rani Mukerji?

Rani, along with Saif Ali Khan and Siddhant Chaturvedi, will next be seen in the much-anticipated sequel, Bunty Aur Babli 2. Directed by Varun V. Sharma, the film is expected to release in 2020.

