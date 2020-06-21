'Dil Dhadakne Do' To 'Mardaani 2'; Movie Scenes That Spoke Of Gender Equality

For quite some time now, Bollywood has been addressing the subject of gender inequality in some of the films. It is a problem that is inevitably still deep-rooted in society despite several signs of progress. The film industry has on some occasions broached this subject through some hard-hitting scenes when it comes to the movies.

These scenes made the audience sit back and think about the prevailing gender equality which still exists in almost all the fields. Here are some of the movies which had some compelling scenes giving out a bold message about women's rights and equality.

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do: Behind-the-scenes Moments That Capture The Crew's Fun

Here are some movies which had powerful scenes speaking of gender inequality

Dil Dhadakne Do

Dil Dhadakne Do had a lovely scene where Farhan Akhtar's character has a subtle argument with Rahul Bose's character who played Priyanka Chopra's husband in the movie. The scene had Rahul Bose's character saying that he has 'allowed' Aisha played by Priyanka Chopra to work even after their marriage despite no women in their family working after they were married. Farhan Akhtar points him out that if he has allowed his wife to work after their marriage, that itself means that he has put himself in an authority to vent out his superiority against the other person.

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar And Other Actors Who Featured In Songs Penned By Veteran Lyricist Gulzar

The scene takes an excellent jibe against the patriarchal mindset which is still prevalent in society. The scene from the Farhan Akhtar starrer also points out how it is still a huge deal for women to manage their professional life efficiently after they tie the knot. Dil Dhadakne Do also pointed out the inequality when Anil Kapoor's character prefers his son, Kabir essayed by Ranveer Singh to handle his business despite his daughter Aisha being more capable of it.

Also Read: When Farhan Akhtar Turned Cover Boy For Famous Publications | Checkout His Pictures

English Vinglish

The highlight of the film, English Vinglish was Sridevi's powerful speech at the end wherein she stuns her husband with her English speaking skills. The movie had her character, Shashi constantly being ridiculed by her husband and daughter that she was just 'born to make ladoos' and could not achieve anything else in her life. But she takes the course of her life into her own hands and learns English at an institute in New York.

The final scene from the film had her giving an entire speech in English at her niece's wedding. The movie pointed out the strong gender inequality that a housewife can only restrict herself to the four corners of the kitchen. Sridevi's speech at the end was a harsh reality check for the people sharing this mindset.

Mardaani 2

The movie had a powerful dialogue of Rani Mukherjee as Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy who dared to be a tough cop in a man's world. She gives it back to the reporter in the scene who questions her capability as a cop being a woman. She gives a befitting reply to him stating that being a woman, she is no less efficient in her field which is dominated by a patriarchal mindset.

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar's Movies That Have Minted Billions At The Box Office

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.