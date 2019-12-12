Rani Mukerji Asserts Seniority Over Salman's Chulbul Pandey, Says, 'He Still Has 2 Stars'

Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji have been a popular on-screen pair, with the duo working together in numerous films in ‘90s and 2000s. Though the pair has not shared screen space in recent years, one witnessed the endearing friendship between the two when Rani recently appeared on Salman’s show Bigg Boss. And while fans might hope for a reunion, there is a common mission that unites both of them. The duo is out to take on crime and play police officers in their upcoming movies, Mardaani 2 and Dabangg 3. Rani, however, terms her character Shivani Shivaji Roy as the ‘senior’ over Salman’s Chulbul Pandey. The Black star stated since she is a Superintendent of Police and Chulbul is a Sub-Inspector, she was his senior.

Shivani senior to Chulbul

In a recent interview with a news agency, Rani was asked about she and Salman Khan playing cop characters. She replied that they both worked for the police, and the only difference was that one was female, and the other was male. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star, however, said that Shivani Roy is a Superintendent of Police while he was a Sub-Inspector, so she was his senior. Rani added that his uniform had only two stars.

Salman and Rani have worked together in movies like Hello Brother, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Babul and were part of the same film like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Saawariya as well. Mardaani 2 releases on December 13. Dabangg 3 hits the screens on December 20.

