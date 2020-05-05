Margot Robbie To Learn Banjo From Marcus Mumford Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic is affecting people all around the globe. Several places are under lockdown and people are advised to stay at home. Celebrities are spending their quarantine time doing various things. Margot Robbie has decided to take up banjo lessons from Marcus Mumford while self-isolating at home.

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio And Brad Pitt Feud Over Winning Margot Robbie's Attention? - Throwback

Margot Robbie to learn banjo from Marcus Mumford

In an interview with a magazine, Margot Robbie had a conversation with Carey Mulligan, in which Mulligan said her husband Marcus Mumford will be glad to teach Robbie banjo. The Suicide Squad star said that she went out to buy herself a banjo. She is learning French right now, too, and she thinks that now is the time and also because she has always wanted to play the banjo. Mulligan replied that she knows someone who could give Robbie lessons on FaceTime, hinting at her musician husband Mumford. Mulligan stated that he is really, really bored and he would 100 per cent give her lessons. She said that she would hook Robbie up.

Also Read | Did Leonardo DiCaprio And Margot Robbie's Chemistry Make Her Husband Jealous?

Margot Robbie was seeming to be delighted by the offer. She said that she would actually really love that. She thinks everyone is going to come out of this with a whole new perspective of life and a whole array of very bizarre hobbies. On the other hand, Carey Mulligan revealed that she is learning to knit. She said that she was prepping a job and they were going to start shooting in a couple of weeks. Mulligan feels like we are all going through shock and trying to readjust in lockdown. She just ordered knitting set from an online website so she could learn to knit. She stated that she thought ''This is the time.''

Also Read | Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie And Florence Pugh's New Challenge Breaks The Internet

Margot Robbie was last seen in Birds of Prey: and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn. Directed by Cathy Yan it was a spin-off to Suicide Squad (2016). The film follows Robbie as Harley Quinn as she joins forces with other female heroes to save a girl from a crime lord. It has an ensemble cast of Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, Ali Wong, and Ewan McGregor. Birds of Prey received mix reviews from the audiences and failed to match the expectation at the box office.

Also Read | Birds Of Prey Review: Margot Robbie’s Mayhem Charms Fans In This ‘fantabulous’ Film

Margot Robbie will next appear as Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad, a standalone sequel. Directed by James Gunn, it is the tenth film in the DC Extended Universe. The movie is scheduled to release in 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.